By its very nature, then, 1923 is a character-driven series where the journey, rather than the destination, is the true focus – because that destination is already well established.

Yet, the finer details remain intriguing, as the prequel continues to fill in the historical gaps of Yellowstone, raising a host of compelling questions.

One of the most significant among them is when and how the Dutton and Rainwater families first cross paths.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer. Lo Smith/Paramount+

The latest episode of 1923 appears to bring us much closer to an answer, as Spencer Dutton (possibly John Dutton’s grandfather) and Teonna Rainwater (possibly Thomas Rainwater’s grandmother) come tantalisingly close to meeting.

With both characters now in Texas – Spencer heading north, Teonna travelling south – it seems their paths are set to intertwine. When they do, the consequences for the Yellowstone saga will be immense.

In fact, their journeys nearly intersected already, when Marshal Mamie Fossett, in search of Teonna, instead stumbled upon Spencer.

Read more:

Now, if Father Renaud succeeds in recapturing Teonna – a possibility that has just become significantly more likely with the latest episode – she will be taken back to Montana. That would mean both she and Spencer will be in Texas, heading in the same direction, making their eventual meeting feel inevitable.

Both characters have emerged as fan favourites and, at various points, have served as 1923’s central focus, despite being physically distant from the main storyline in Montana. Their coming together would signal the convergence of the series’ many narrative threads as 1923 approaches its finale.

More importantly, it would mark the moment the Dutton and Rainwater families first intertwine – a moment that will echo throughout the Yellowstone timeline.

The relationship between these families is one of Yellowstone’s most complex dynamics, shifting between rivalry and reluctant alliance. The families’ fates are inextricably linked, and seeing how that entanglement first takes shape will make for fascinating viewing.

1923 season 2 launched on Sunday 23rd February 2025 on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.