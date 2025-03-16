But regarding the battle for second place, the ‘Train Station’ is the strongest contender.

A remote canyon situated at the State boundary lines of Montana and Wyoming, the ‘Train Station’ is a location that featured prominently across Yellowstone’s five seasons, serving as the place where the Dutton family would dump the bodies of their enemies.

And now, with the latest episode of 1923, Yellowstone fans finally have some crucial details about its origins.

The ‘Train Station’ gets its first canonical reference in the new episode of 1923 (albeit not by its nickname) when Donald Whitfield - enemy of the Duttons - instructs his lackey Banner Creighton to dispose of an inconvenient corpse at a spot that straddles the border between Montana and Wyoming where: “There is no judge, there is no sheriff, which is to say, there is no crime… you dump them here.”

Clearly, this is the origin of the ‘Train Station’, which precisely matches Whitfield’s descriptions, and is where the cowboys were able to reliably leave dead bodies without worrying about triggering the attention of police or rousing any suspicions.

Now, thanks to 1923, Yellowstone fans know who discovered the location and who came up with its use as a spot to hide bodies - with the prequel also confirming that the spot has been in use for a century by Yellowstone’s conclusion.

Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley star in Yellowstone Paramount

As the seasons of Yellowstone went by, the ‘Train Station’ became an increasingly prominent feature, and the bodies quickly piled up.

In the final season, Jamie Dutton uses his knowledge of its whereabouts as blackmail against his father, John Dutton and his sister Beth - before ultimately himself there after his death.

Precisely who ends up at the bottom of the canyon by 1923’s eventual conclusion - now only a handful of episodes away - remains to be seen. But, if the main series is anything to go by, the Duttons’ enemies, including Whitfield and Banner Creighton, are likely in a lot of danger.

1923 season 2 launched on Sunday 23rd February 2025 on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

