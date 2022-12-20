The Welsh actor, writer and comedian, known for his roles in the BBC sketch The Fast Show and factual comedy series Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, will reprise his role as Grandad in Only Fools and Horse The Musical, taking over the role from television presenter and comedian Les Dennis.

Bonnet De Douche! Would you believe Paul Whitehouse is returning to Only Fools and Horses The Musical from 9th January 2023?

Based on John Sullivan’s iconic television show, Only Fools and Horses The Musical follows Peckham lads Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad. Journey back in time to 1989, and follow the Trotter family on their escapades.

With musical contributions from London rock duo Chas ‘n’ Dave, you’ll hear the beloved theme tune with a brand-new twist, as well as original songs full of cockney charm.

Speaking about re-joining the musical, Whitehouse said: “I can't wait to be back in Grandad’s armchair next year after a bit of a break — many thanks to Les Dennis who's been keeping it warm for me! It's incredible to still be playing to packed houses week in, week out and I'm thrilled that the show is extending the run yet again. Mange tout!”

Only Fools and Horses The Musical promises to be a truly cushty night out that only a 42 carat plonker would miss. Here’s how you can snap up tickets.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical: when and where is the West End performance showing?

Only Fools and Horses The Musical was originally supposed to conclude its run at the start of 2023. But following the announcement that Whitehouse will be reprising the role of Grandad, the critically acclaimed musical is extending its run until 29th April 2023, with Whitehouse taking over from Dennis on 9th January 2023.

Caroline Jay Ranger’s musical has been seen by over 700,000 people since it was first performed on the West End.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical resides at Theatre Royal Haymarket in London. Theatre Royal Haymarket is equal distances from Piccadilly Circus and Charing Cross stations, with the former connected to the Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines, and the latter offering Southeastern services.

How to get tickets for Only Fools and Horses The Musical

Tickets for Only Fools and Horses The Musical are on sale right now at LOVEtheatre, and seats start from just £21.

Les Dennis will play the role of Grandad up until 9th January 2023, then Paul Whitehouse will take over. So if you have a preferred comedian, keep this in mind when booking tickets.

