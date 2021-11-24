Meet the cast of House of Gucci

Throughout his long career, Sir Ridley Scott has worked with some of the finest actors of all time – but even by his lofty standards, the cast for his new film House of Gucci is especially star-studded.

In addition to starring Lady Gaga in her first film role since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born, and one of the biggest film stars of the moment in Adam Driver, the true-crime melodrama also includes not one, not two, but three Academy Award winners – with Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto all part of the supporting cast.

As has already been made clear by the trailer, the cast certainly aren’t holding back in their performances in this one – read on for everything you need to know about which real life characters they’re playing, as well as information about where you might have seen them before.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani

Who is Patrizia Reggiani? Hailing from relatively humble origins, Patrizia became a media sensation when she married into the Gucci family in the 1970s – but her fairytale romance with Maurizio Gucci didn’t quite go according to plan, and the pair’s marriage eventually endured major difficulties – prompting Patrizia into a rather extreme act of revenge…

What else has Lady Gaga been in? Already globally renowned as one of the world’s biggest popstars, Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) had her first lead big-screen role in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born – garnering an Oscar nod for her universally acclaimed performance. This is her first film role since then – can she make it two nominations for two? Prior to A Star Is Born, she had had minor roles in Machete Kills and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci

Who is Maurizio Gucci? The only child of Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio was initially reluctant to join the family business, but eventually became the company’s majority shareholder following his father’s death. Over the years, his marriage to Patrizia Reggiani became a turbulent one, and after he announced that he planned to divorce her, she eventually became determined to engineer his downfall.

What else has Adam Driver been in? Currently one of the biggest film stars on the planet, Driver has had a busy 2021 – also appearing in Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel and Leos Carax’s madcap musical Annette. He is well known for playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy while other acclaimed roles have included Oscar-nominated turns in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story in addition to films such as Frances Ha, Paterson and Silence.

Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci

Who is Paolo Gucci? Maurizio’s cousin, Paolo had grand plans as a designer – and a fairly radical vision that was not always supported by his family. He briefly served as the company’s chief designer and vice president, and played a major part in the family war for control of the company – becoming especially at odds with his father Aldo.

What else has Jared Leto been in? Leto has achieved success both as a musician (as frontman of the band 30 Seconds to Mars) and as an actor, with film roles having included the likes of Fight Club, Panic Room and Blade Runner 2049. He previously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his turn in 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club, while he played the Joker in the critically panned Suicide Squad in 2016.

Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci

Who is Rodolfo Gucci? Maurizio’s father and the son of Gucci founder Guccio, Rodolfo was a well-known actor in Italy – appearing in more than 40 films between 1929 and 1946 – before helping to lead the family business following his father’s death. He initially strongly disapproved of Maurizio’s marriage to Patrizia, although he was eventually somewhat won over by his daughter-in-law.

What else has Jeremy Irons been in? An acting legend on stage and screen, Irons’ varied screen career has seen him star in such films as The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Dead Ringers, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Man in the Iron Mask and Margin Call. He won an Academy Award for his performance as Claus von Bülow in 1990 film Reversal of Fortune while other well-known credits include voicing Scar in The Lion King and playing Alfred Pennyworth in the DC Extended Universe.

Salma Hayek plays Giuseppina Auriemma

Who is Giuseppina Auriemma? Known mainly as Pina, Auriemma was a self-styled psychic who was on Patrizia’s payroll and became her close friend. (In later years, Auriemma has denied that she sold herself as a mystic – although this does not line up with media reports from the time).

What else has Salma Hayek been in? Another household name, Hayek’s previous big-screen credits include From Dusk till Dawn, Dogma and Frida – the latter of which saw her bag an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She’s also had a busy 2021, leading the cast of indie drama Bliss, reprising her role of Sonia Kincaid in action comedy sequel The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard and joining the MCU as Ajak in Eternals.

Al Pacino plays Aldo Gucci

Who is Aldo Gucci? Rodolfo’s brother and Paolo’s father, Aldo had a very different idea to his brother regarding how best to run the family business, which led to a major rift between the pair. He was also largely disapproving of his son, but had a good working relationship with Maurizio in New York during the ’70s.

What else has Al Pacino been in? Often touted as one of the finest screen actors of all time, Pacino remains well known for appearing in a string of New Hollywood classics in the 1970s – including starring as Michael Corleone in The Godfather trilogy and leading roles in classic films such as Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon and …And Justice for All. The iconic roles kept coming in the ’80s and ’90s, in which he starred in the likes of Scarface, Carlito’s Way, Heat, Glengarry Glen Ross and Donnie Brasco, while in 2020 he picked up his ninth Oscar nomination for his role as Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. His only win from those nine nominations was for his role in Scent of a Woman.

Jack Huston plays Domenico De Sole

Who is Domenico De Sole? An Italian-American businessman and former tax lawyer, De Sole was brought into Gucci by Rodolfo having previously aided with corporate restructuring – and he become the new CEO of the business in 1984.

What else has Jack Huston been in? Huston’s previous film credits include supporting roles in American Hustle and Hail, Caesar! while he led the cast of the 2016 Ben-Hur remake. On the small screen he had a recurring role as Richard Harrow in Boardwalk Empire and a leading role in the fourth season of Fargo.

Camille Cottin plays Paola Franchi

Who is Paola Franchi? An Italian interior designer, Franchi’s affair with Maurizio Gucci was one of the reasons for his divorce with Patrizia, with whom Maurizio was at that stage sharing an unhappy marriage.

What else has Camille Cottin been in? French actress Cottin is widely known for her lead role in hit series Call My Agent, while big screen roles have included Allied and Stillwater. She also had a starring role in the third season of Killing Eve!

The cast also includes: Reeve Carney (Penny Dreadful) as Tom Ford, Vincent Riotta (The Two Popes) as Fernando Reggiani, Alexia Murray (Gangs of New York) as Silvana Reggiani, Mia McGovern Zaini (Christmas Thieves) as Alessandra Gucci, Florence Andrews as Jenny Gucci, Mădălina Diana Ghenea (Youth) as Sophia Loren, Youssef Kerkour (Ron’s Gone Wrong) as Nemir Kirdar, Mehdi Nebbou (Homeland) as Said, Miloud Mourad Benamara (The Mauritanian) as Omar, Antonello Annunziata (Thou Shalt Not Kill) as Karl Lagerfeld, Catherine Walker (Versailles) as Anna Wintour and Martino Palmisano as Richard Avedon.