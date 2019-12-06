The film will in some capacity adapt the 1922 sequel The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting.

The film is set to hit UK cinemas on 7th February 2020. It was originally planned for 24th May 2019 but it was brought forward to 12th April before apparently settling on a release next year (perhaps due to reshoots).

The silver lining is that it will be released in the year of the character's 100th anniversary (The Story of Doctor Dolittle was first published in 1920).

More like this

What will Dolittle be about?

When Queen Victoria falls gravely ill, Doctor Dolittle will have to journey to a fantastical island in the hope of locating a cure for the young monarch. Along the way, he'll encounter a plethora of exotic creatures.

Who will star in Dolittle?

The film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Dolittle), Michael Sheen (Mudfly), Jessie Buckley (Queen Victoria) and Jim Broadbent in an undisclosed role. But of course, Dolittle will be joined by a host of animal friends with some familiar voices.

Expect the voices of Emma Thompson (Polynesia, a parrot), Rami Malek (Chee-Chee, a gorilla), John Cena (Yoshi, a polar bear), Kumail Nanjiani (Plimpton, an ostrich), Octavia Spencer (Dab-Dab, a duck), Tom Holland (Jip, a dog), Craig Robinson (Fleming, a mouse), Ralph Fiennes (Barry, a tiger), Selena Gomez (Betsy, a giraffe), Marion Cotillard (Tutu, a fox), Carmen Ejogo (Regine, a lioness) and Frances de la Tour (Ginko-Who-Soars).

Is there a Dolittle trailer?

There sure is, Universal Pictures just released a trailer depicting a selection of animals to be featured in the film, as well as the lush locales the doctor will visit on his voyage.

Advertisement

Dolittle will be released in UK cinemas on 7th February 2020.