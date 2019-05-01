Hot on his heels is Dwayne Johnson, the artist formerly known as The Rock, who is set to take home $20 million for reprising his role as police officer Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The film, a buddy cop action which also stars Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw (5th on the list, with $13 million for the same flick) Idris Elba (no. 10 with $8 million), Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren, is set to be released in the summer.

The list as a whole doesn't reflect greatly on Hollywood's gender pay gap progress. The highest paid woman is Emily Blunt in 7th with an estimated $12-13 million for A Quiet Place 2. She's joined by Margot Robbie (9th) and Gal Gadot (11th), who are taking home $10 million apiece for DC comic book flicks Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984.

Check out the full list of the highest earning stars below.

