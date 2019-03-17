It features a cracking cast, consisting of Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal and Charlie Hunnam.

Find out everything you need to know about Triple Frontier below.

When is Triple Frontier released on Netflix?

The film will be streaming globally on Netflix from Wednesday 13th March 2019.

More like this

Who is in the Triple Frontier cast?

The film is based around a central quintet of US military veterans, made up of Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal and Garret Hedlund.

Garrett Hedlund ("Ben"), Oscar Isaac ("Pope"), Ben Affleck ("Redfly"), Charlie Hunnam ("Ironhead"), and Pedro Pascal ("Catfish") in Triple Frontier

Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising, True Detective) and Reynaldo Gallegos also star.

What is Triple Frontier about?

The film sees Oscar Isaac's Pope hatch a plan to rob millions of dollars from a drug baron in South America. To do so, he enlists the help of his former military pals, Redfly (Affleck), Ben (Hedlund), Ironhead (Hunnam) and Catfish (Pascal). The quintet have experience as a military outfit and can wield weaponry pretty adequately, so they figure they can pull one over on the terrifying criminal Gabriel Martin Lorea (Gallegos).

All five of them feel that their country has not sufficiently taken care of them in the years since their return from war, and have begun to regret giving up their youth to serve. Though they initially struggle with the moral implications of the heist, they feel that they can live with the damage they are likely to cause (their plan involves murdering just one person: Lorea himself, a heinous criminal).

But, of course, things don't go exactly to plan. As the heist unfolds, they begin to question their own motivations. How much is a dollar really worth? Tune in to Netflix to find out...

Is there a trailer for Triple Frontier?

Yes – check it out below.

Is Triple Frontier any good?

Yes - it works on two levels: as a heist movie, and as a drama which takes a closer look at capitalism, greed and the treatment of military veterans in the United States.

It doesn't interrogate these issues quite as thoroughly as Chandor's previous film A Most Violent Year or Boal's Kathryn Bigelow collaborations, perhaps because it has been weighted more towards action than drama, but it's still surprisingly thought-provoking.

Plus, the scenery on show - most of the action takes place in and around the Andes in various South American countries - is remarkable, and Affleck and Isaac are on top form. We highly recommend it...

Advertisement

Triple Frontier is released on Netflix on Wednesday 13th March 2019