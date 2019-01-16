Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Netflix made significant headway in its bid to compete with the major Hollywood film studios last year, with smash hits Bird Box and The Christmas Chronicles, and critical darlings The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Roma. Its romcom revivals, too, like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Set it Up, were wildly popular.

There is no longer any doubt about it: Netflix is now a major force in film.

In 2019, the streaming service is doubling down on this recent success with massive releases like the latest outings from veteran film-makers Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh and directorial debuts from on-screen stars Amy Poehler and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Plus, they’ve got crush-of-the-moment Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson starring as warring kings in a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and Henry the V, another Noah Centineo romcom, and Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam as US military vets who band together to steal from a South American drug lord…

Check out our guide to all the Netflix Original films coming in 2019 below.

JANUARY

Friday 11th January

The Last Laugh An ageing agent convinces his comedian friend to go back on the road and start touring

Friday 18th January

IO a post-apocalyptic drama which sees some of the last remaining survivors on earth (Anthony Mackie and Margaret Qualley) strive for a way to save the human race

Close Noomi Rapace stars as a counter terrorist expert-turned bodyguard who is hired to protect a young heiress

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened a deep-dive into the 2017 private island festival that descended into chaos as a result of poor planning

Friday 25th January

Polar A retired assassin (Mads Mikkelsen) is called back into action when a group of young and ruthless killers try to take him out

FEBRUARY

Friday 1st February

Velvet Buzzsaw Biting satire of the LA art-world meets absurd horror as a gallery owner (Jake Gyllenhaal) discovers the paintings he is selling are coming to life and murdering their owners

Friday 8th February

High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh’s latest film centres around a sports agent (André Holland) caught in the middle of a dispute between the league and its players

Friday 15th February

The Breaker Upperers New Zealand comedy duo Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek lead this critically acclaimed comedy about two spurned women who set up a business breaking up with people for cash

Friday 22nd February

Paddleton An unlikely friendship between two neighbours (Ray Romano and Mark Duplass) takes a turn when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer

MARCH

Friday 1st March

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial debut follows a thirteen year old boy in Malawi who comes up with an unconventional way to save his village from famine

Friday 15th March

Triple Frontier Five military veteran pals (including Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam) reunite to rob a South American drug lord

Friday 22nd March

The Dirt A biopic on US rock band Mötley Crüe from Jackass director Jeff Tremaine

Friday 29th March

The Highwaymen Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star as police officers who come out of retirement to hunt murderous couple Bonnie & Clyde

Other films announced for 2019

The Irishman Crime drama from Martin Scorsese starring old favourites Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel

Wine Country Amy Poehler directs a movie starring her former SNL pals Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, centred around a 50th birthday trip

Six Underground Michael Bay’s latest action flick stars Ryan Reynolds

The Perfect Date Noah Centineo’s third Netflix romcom outing in 12 months sees him star a stand-in boyfriend for rent

The King Adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and Henry the V, starring Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet

Always Be My Maybe Romcom starring Asian-American comedians Ali Wong and Randall Park

Eli A boy with an auto-immune disorder discovers that the house he is confined to isn’t as safe as he had thought

Klaus A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons

Girl A 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina

The Perfection Allison Williams leads this psychological thriller about two cello prodigies and a sinister obsession

Rolling Thunder Martin Scorsese and Bob Dylan team up for a documentary/concert film hybrid