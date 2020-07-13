Here's where you can watch Maleficent: Mistress of Evil online during the coronavirus lockdown.

Is Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil on Disney Plus?

Although Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is available on Disney Plus in the US, the streaming service is missing some more recent offerings in the UK.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrived on Disney Plus UK on 5th June, 2020.

Sign up to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month

How to watch Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil online

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is available from Amazon Prime Video as a rental for £3.49 (SD) or £4.49 (HD), with the option to outright purchase a digital version for £9.99 (SD) or £11.99 (HD).

The DVD is also available to buy Amazon now.

Who stars in Maleficent 2?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, and is directed by Joachim Rønning.

What is Maleficent 2 about?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 film, sees Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

The synopsis reads: "The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family."

Check out our TV guide for more to watch or take a look at our best movies on Disney+ guide.