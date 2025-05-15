It has been revealed that the fourth run will premiere next year, with a 2026 release confirmed for the season – although no further details on a precise date for the eight-episode outing have been given at this stage.

If that still feels like a while to wait for the new run, fans can be reassured by the fact that there's also another bit of good news: the show has been renewed for another two runs, taking us up to season 6. So there's still a lot to look forward to.

The official news of a 2026 release for season 4 doesn't come as too much of a surprise given showrunner Jess Brownell had previously teased that a two-year gap between seasons was the most likely outcome.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, Brownell explained: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly. But they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

She continued: "And then writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up but somewhere in the range."

Season 4 is set to centre on Benedict (Luke Thompson), the second son of the Bridgerton clan, who has been unwilling to settle down but has his perspective changed when he encounters a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

It was announced in September last year that Halo star Yerin Ha would be playing love interest Sophie, while last month it was revealed that West End star Gracie McGonigal would also be joining the cast for the upcoming run.

Filming for the season began in late 2024 – with fans treated to photos of the cast as they returned for a table read.

Other stars back for the new run include Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs Varley), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and many more.

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

