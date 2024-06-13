Qualms about the release pattern aside (surely a weekly release would've suited the period drama a lot more, this writer suggests for the umpteenth time), the second half of the season notched up the drama. But ultimately, this third run suffered from feeling a little cramped, with not enough room for the multiple plotlines to breathe.

For instance, it'll likely become more than meme-worthy how many tense finale moments were interspersed with Benedict's (Luke Thompson) threesome scenes with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). Oh, typical Benedict, you may sigh.

But actually, the character's exploration of his sexuality this season was so welcome, it deserved quite the spotlight. While it didn't fully get it, could Bridgerton be taking an important turn away from the Julia Quinn novels?

With all eyes on Benedict or even Eloise (Claudia Jessie) as the Bridgerton sibling in line to be the next series lead, there are set to be more questions than ever about how the season 3 finale sets up season 4.

But along with the drop of the four new episodes today also comes the news that any excitement that may be brewing for the fourth season should be put on hold for at least a couple of years.

Lucas Aurelio as Paul Suarez, Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the fourth season won't be on our screens until 2026, explaining: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace - we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

Of course, TV fans can be a little impatient when it comes to their favourite series. And with there also being a two-year gap between seasons 2 and 3, you may be thinking that Bridgerton fans are used to it.

Well, we're not. In a TV landscape where procedural dramas consist of seasons upwards of 20 episodes, new seasons coming out like clockwork every year and spin-offs being ordered left, right and centre, it just seems as though Bridgerton is dragging its heels.

After this 2026 release date announcement, it's safe to say that the fans aren't happy. One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Why does it take this show so long between seasons? Bigger shows turn s**t around in a year! Get it together Netflix!"

Another underlined many fans' thoughts and wrote, "All that for it to be 8 episodes and splited [sic] in 2 parts," while another user said, "I guarantee you I will no longer be interested by that time."

Quite frankly, it's questionable as to whether the wait for season 3 was even worth it at all. A long gap between seasons signals the creme de la creme of TV, the kind of show you have to wait for because it's so stellar. But mixed reviews, disappointing developments and, really, not enough Polin action for some means that Bridgerton season 3 will likely not go down as many people's favourite.

Most importantly, though, a show that insists on taking such lengthy breaks loses its stamina and the interest of those who watch it. While it may be difficult to achieve the latter with the sheer loyalty of the Bridgerton fandom, there are some important season 3 finale developments that deserve their rightful airtime sooner rather than later.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton star in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Since its first season, Bridgerton hasn't been a stranger to its fair share of (rightful) criticism levied against it for its lack of diversity, with the show accused of covering up its majority white leads with interracial relationships.

The subplot of the Mondriches this season gave us the Black love story many have been waiting for. While Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) himself is based on an intriguing real-life figure, the family had better development this season but still remain painfully in the background.

Similarly, there have been calls for LGBTQ+ representation since the series first started airing, with fans continuing to ship the relationship between best friends Eloise and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), leading many to believe that Eloise is the most queer-coded character in the Ton.

Well, that all changes in the final episodes of Bridgerton season 3, as we not only see Benedict explore a sexual relationship with Paul and grow disappointed when he's not around, but we also have the first flames of a pretty noticeable spark between Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Lord John Stirling's (Victor Alli) cousin, Michaela (Masali Baduza).

Fans of the original novels will know how Francesca's story pans out, with the Bridgerton daughter going on to suffer a tragic loss when John dies. But in the book, When He Was Wicked, Francesca finds love once again with John's cousin, Michael.

With the TV series having gender-flipped the role, it's already clear that Francesca was literally lost for words on meeting Michaela at the Dankworth-Finch ball in the finale.

Just like Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell) described being lost for words when she first met their father, it looks as though Francesca has taken after her mother, and was a blushing, stuttering ball of nerves upon meeting Michaela.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton and Victor Alli as John Stirling in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

And it's a confirmed love story that will be on the cards – whether it will be a blossoming storyline in season 4, though, we'll just have to wait and see.

Brownell has spoken of Michaela's introduction in the series, telling Glamour: "For many of us in the queer community, that sense of feeling different is a part of our stories. I felt like there was fertile ground thematically in [Francesca's] book to nod toward telling a queer story.

"There are also some elements of her story that allow us to make sure we can tell a pretty happy ending for Francesca and Michaela."

She continued: "I just want to say that I don't think that the reveal of Francesca's future queerness negates what she has with John. I personally don't believe in a hierarchy of relationships.

"Going forward, I'm hopeful to tell a very nuanced story about Francesca having two great loves in her life."

With the series threatening to slip into the territory of plot fatigue and potentially needing a serious shake-up, it looks as though there are some very exciting Bridgerton developments in the pipeline.

Could the two-year wait be rectified with longer seasons? Quite possibly, as you'd give the vast cast of characters more room to breathe, let alone allow their storylines to develop.

We could be holding out for a new season of the same themes, with Benedict and Francesca's queer love stories being relegated to being offscreen asides, or simply smaller scenes woven into the central love story.

As for whether the majority of fans will have the patience to stick around until these important and representative storylines eventually come to fruition, though, remains to be seen.

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.