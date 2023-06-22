In the Letter from the Showrunner section of the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine , Davies revealed that he has already started writing the 2025 season – with four scripts currently on the go simultaneously.

Doctor Who fans are still slowly piecing together clues about the upcoming season 14 , but now returning showrunner Russell T Davies has started offering cryptic teasers about the sci-fi hit's fifteenth run.

He teased that one of those episodes would include the words "garden", "firmament" and "diploma" – not much to go on perhaps, but still more than enough to give fans something new to speculate about.

In the same section, Davies also revealed that the words "kingdom", "gold" and "Tigella" would feature in the more imminent season's eighth episode, which still hasn't gone into production.

Season 14 will be the first to feature Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), and will begin airing in late 2023, most likely over the festive period, following the 60th-anniversary trilogy in November.

Whovians have recently been treated to a slew of casting updates and news about the new run, with the likes of RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon, BAFTA winner Lenny Rush, and Jonathan Groff among those to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed earlier this month that Doctor Who legend Bonnie Langford is returning to the show as classic companion Mel Bush for season 14, in which she will be "right in the thick of the action".

The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine is out now. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox

