The prolific screenwriter is currently in production on Doctor Who season 14, which sees the full-fledged introduction of the Fourteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion, Ruby Sunday (Mille Gibson).

Russell T Davies has again been drumming up anticipation for his upcoming Doctor Who stories, teasing that the Time Lord's "greatest nightmare" is almost here.

Several high-profile casting announcements have been made recently, with Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff confirmed to be joining the show alongside recent BAFTA winner Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable?).

As the latter news broke, Davies issued an ominous statement about what's coming down the pipeline for the Doctor and his pals, teasing a terrible twist on the horizon – which could be connected to Lenny's character, Morris.

Davies said: "This is what Doctor Who's all about: brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!”

That final comment is sure to get fans theorising about what exactly this "nightmare" could entail, with possibilities ranging from the return of an old foe to the loss of a fallen comrade.

Whatever the case, it seems that Doctor Who season 14 will be one to remember, with a reunion for Bonnie Langford's Mel Bush firmly on the agenda, while Jemma Redgrave's UNIT boss Kate Lethbridge-Stewart will also have a role.

Unfortunately, we've still got a long time to wait for those new episodes to drop, with the 60th anniversary specials coming first – currently expected in November.

