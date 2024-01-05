The snippet of news was revealed in this week's Doctor Who Magazine, where script editor Scott Handcock shared his production diary.

In the section for Tuesday 7th November, he wrote: "A busy day for Block 2 as Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson meet with writers for a Block 2 page turn ahead of an afternoon readthrough - that features an actor who might be familiar to Doctor Who fans having appeared in a previous anniversary adventure."

The slate of three 60th anniversary episodes featured some new and returning faces, including Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham and Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble.

But could we be seeing the return of a villain like Miriam Margolyes as the voice of Beep the Meep or Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker?

Well, we do know that Finney's Rose is set to make a reappearance in the future, and the trailer released following the Christmas special confirmed it.

Showrunner Russell T Davies has previously revealed that Rose's appearances would not end with the 60th anniversary specials, saying: "She’s absolutely terrific, and she has more appearances to come, simply because I adore working with her."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's likely that the production notes could be referencing Finney's Rose, with the Heartstopper actor first appearing in The Star Beast, where she played a major role in allowing her mother Donna (Catherine Tate) to regain her memory to help the Doctor.

Rose appeared once more in The Giggle, where she was last seen having lunch with her family and David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor, who revealed that the pair had gone travelling in the TARDIS themselves.

Read more:

More recently, the BBC responded to 144 complaints made in December regarding transgender representation in Doctor Who.

The broadcaster said: "As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in. We are always mindful of the content within our episodes."

More like this

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.