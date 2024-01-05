Doctor Who season 15 will feature returning face from anniversary special
It looks as though a familiar character will be making a return in the future instalment.
With a Christmas episode under our belts and a new 14th season on the horizon, Doctor Who fans are waiting expectantly to see what will unfold in the forthcoming run with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson at its helm.
Well, with the cast already well into production on season 15, it looks as though we're set to get a very special reappearance in the future instalment. But just who could it be?
The snippet of news was revealed in this week's Doctor Who Magazine, where script editor Scott Handcock shared his production diary.
In the section for Tuesday 7th November, he wrote: "A busy day for Block 2 as Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson meet with writers for a Block 2 page turn ahead of an afternoon readthrough - that features an actor who might be familiar to Doctor Who fans having appeared in a previous anniversary adventure."
The slate of three 60th anniversary episodes featured some new and returning faces, including Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham and Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble.
But could we be seeing the return of a villain like Miriam Margolyes as the voice of Beep the Meep or Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker?
Well, we do know that Finney's Rose is set to make a reappearance in the future, and the trailer released following the Christmas special confirmed it.
Showrunner Russell T Davies has previously revealed that Rose's appearances would not end with the 60th anniversary specials, saying: "She’s absolutely terrific, and she has more appearances to come, simply because I adore working with her."
It's likely that the production notes could be referencing Finney's Rose, with the Heartstopper actor first appearing in The Star Beast, where she played a major role in allowing her mother Donna (Catherine Tate) to regain her memory to help the Doctor.
Rose appeared once more in The Giggle, where she was last seen having lunch with her family and David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor, who revealed that the pair had gone travelling in the TARDIS themselves.
More recently, the BBC responded to 144 complaints made in December regarding transgender representation in Doctor Who.
The broadcaster said: "As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in. We are always mindful of the content within our episodes."
