Meanwhile, Alex Pillai, whose credits include episodes of Bridgerton and Riverdale, will helm the first block of the run, which will be Ncuti Gatwa's second season as the Fifteenth Doctor after he takes over for the upcoming 14th season.

The news was revealed in the latest issue of Doctor Who magazine, with Davies and executive producer Phil Collinson both singing the praises of the directors.

“It’s an absolute delight to welcome Alex on board," said Collinson. "[It's] my first time working with him, and it’s already been so much fun, on the most ambitious ideas we’ve ever realised!”

Meanwhile, Davies said it was "a joy" to be reunited with Hoar after their work on It's a Sin and Nolly.

"The third time’s the charm!" he said. "He’s also famous and Emmy-nominated for that amazing third episode of The Last of Us. After that, he could choose to work anywhere in the world – and he chose Cardiff! We win!"

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about The Last of Us earlier in 2023, Hoar admitted that he "would love" to do another episode of the long-running sci-fi series – although he said that wasn't "on the cards" at the time.

He added: "I was with [Russell] last night and someone asked the exact same question, ‘Oh, does this mean you're going to do Doctor Who together?’ and I said, ‘No,’ and you could tell nobody believed a word I was saying, but it's true. I grew up with Doctor Who, hence why I would do it again."

The directors for the more imminent 14th season have previously been revealed as Dylan Holmes Williams, Mark Tonderai, Julie Anne Robinson, Ben Chessell and Jamie Donoughue, while Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley, and Chanya Button will helm the upcoming 60th anniversary specials.

The front cover of Doctor Who Magazine issue 596. Doctor Who Magazine

