As well as a sneak peek at the series, we also now have a newly released trailer which teases some of the '70s-set drama to come, accompanied by Blondie's Heart of Glass.

The new six-parter is based on bestseller Kaiser Karl by Raphaëlle Bacqué and will tell "the story of Karl before Lagerfeld", set to take us on a journey through "glamour and clashes of egos, grandiose parties and destructive passions".

Read on for everything you need to know about Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.

More like this

The new series will premiere on Friday 7th June exclusively on Disney Plus and will also stream on Hulu in the US.

The series will consist of six episodes, with all episodes landing at once so you won't have to wait to binge-watch this one!

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld cast

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld in Becoming Karl Lagerfeld. Disney Plus

As well as Brühl leading the cast as Lagerfeld, he is joined by Théodore Pellerin (Beau is Afraid) as Jacques de Bascher and Arnaud Valois (The Girl on the Train) as Yves Saint Laurent, another prominent French fashion designer that Lagerfeld had rivalry with, despite the pair also being friends.

Alex Lutz (Strangers by Night) plays Pierre Bergé, longtime business and life partner of Laurent while Agnès Jaoui (The Sweet Escape) plays Gabrielle Aghion, the founder of the house of Chloé who made a major contribution to Lagerfeld's fame.

The full cast list for Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is as follows:

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld

Théodore Pellerin as Jacques de Bascher

Arnaud Valois as Yves Saint Laurent

Alex Lutz as Pierre Bergé

Agnès Jaoui as Gabrielle Aghion

Jeanne Damas as Paloma Picasso

Claire Laffut as Loulou de La Falaise

Sunnyi Melles as Marlene Dietrich

Paul Spera as Andy Warhol

Lisa Kreuzer as Elisabeth Lagerfeld

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Becoming Karl Lagerfeld about?

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld and Théodore Pellerin as Jacques de Bascher in Becoming Karl Lagerfeld. Disney Plus

Unfolding across Paris, Monaco and Rome in the '70s, this series is set to take us to the early stages of Lagerfeld's illustrious career before he reached the dizzying heights of fame many of us recognise him for.

Beginning his career in the '50s, Lagerfeld worked for several top fashion houses including Balmain and Chloé before joining Chanel in 1983, going on to achieve worldwide success as its creative director by bringing new life to the brand's ready-to-wear lines. But who was he before all of that?

Well, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is a story told on screen for the first time about Lagerfeld's career, loves and life.

As per the synopsis: "In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

"Becoming Karl Lagerfeld plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture, already driven by the ambition to become the Emperor of fashion.

"Between glamour and clashes of egos, grandiose parties and destructive passions, discover the story of Karl before Lagerfeld."

The series is also set to highlight the "fashion and cultural personalities who rubbed shoulders with Lagerfeld at the time", including designers like Loulou de La Falaise and Paloma Picasso, the designer and daughter of artist Pablo Picasso.

Is there a trailer for Becoming Karl Lagerfeld?

There is! The trailer offers up a first look at Brühl's Lagerfeld, who confesses to preferring to lead a life of anonymity and realises that there are people around him who don't want him to succeed.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld comes to Disney Plus on Friday 7th June and will also stream on Hulu in the US – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.