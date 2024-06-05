As is the norm for the streamer, Disney Plus is releasing the episodes on a weekly basis, and that began with a double-header on Tuesday 4th June in the US - which has already made fans desperate to learn more about what's in store.

The opening episodes introduced us to Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and his former prodigy Mae (Amandla Stenberg), with the rest of the season set to follow a dangerous conflict between that pair.

But when will the third episode become available to stream? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Acolyte

When is The Acolyte episode 3 released on Disney Plus?

Following the opening double-header, the third episode in the series will arrive on Disney Plus on Tuesday 11th June 2024 in the US – although it's worth noting that UK viewers won't be able to watch it until the following day, and will have to stay up until the early hours of the morning to get in on the action straight away.

That's because episodes debut at 2am in the UK – so episode 3 will technically not drop until Wednesday 12th June.

The Acolyte release schedule: When are new episodes out?

With two episodes now available to stream on Disney Plus, you might be wondering when the remaining six instalments will arrive on the platform. Here's the full schedule from now until the end of the season in mid-July in the US:

Episode 1 – Tuesday 4th June 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Tuesday 4th June 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – Tuesday 11th June 2024

Episode 4 – Tuesday 18th June 2024

Episode 5 – Tuesday 25th June 2024

Episode 6 – Tuesday 2nd July 2024

Episode 7 – Tuesday 9th July 2024

Episode 8 – Tuesday 16th July 2024

In the UK, due to the episodes dropping at 2am the following day here, the release schedule will be:

Episode 1 – Wednesday 5th June 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Wednesday 5th June 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – Wednesday 12th June 2024

Episode 4 – Wednesday 19th June 2024

Episode 5 – Wednesday 26th June 2024

Episode 6 – Wednesday 3rd July 2024

Episode 7 – Wednesday 10th July 2024

Episode 8 – Wednesday 17th July 2024

What time do new episodes of The Acolyte come out?

For viewers around the world, new episodes drop at the following times:

2am BST (British Summer Time)

9pm ET (Eastern Time)

6pm PT (Pacific Time)

8pm CT (Central Time)

What is The Acolyte about?

The new season is set at the end of the High Republic era in the galaxy far, far away – with the events unfolding roughly 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

An official synopsis for the show reads: "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg).

"As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…"

Star Wars: The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

