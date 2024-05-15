That wasn't to be the end of her story, however, with an Agatha spin-off confirmed to be in the works by October 2021, but the project has faced several delays and title changes in the time since that announcement.

Fans have known this show as Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries at various points in development, but it appears all of these were merely a ruse for the real thing.

The actual title is now confirmed to be Agatha All Along, taking inspiration from the character's tongue-in-cheek theme song from WandaVision (whether this reveal was always intended or was a clever bit of last-minute marketing is open to interpretation).

Check out the title reveal below, which also confirms a double-bill premiere on Wednesday 18th September 2024, exclusively on Disney Plus.

Agatha All Along also stars Heartstopper's Joe Locke in an as-yet-undisclosed role thought to be Wanda Maximoff's son, Billy, who has magical powers of his own and is one of Marvel's most prominent LGBTQ+ characters.

Musical theatre legend Patti LuPone is attached to play Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old witch who joins Agatha's coven, with The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza portraying Rio Vidal, a warrior and fellow member of the powerful group.

Emma Caulfield and Debra Jo Rupp are among the WandaVision stars who will be returning to play members of the Westview community, which has already endured mass mind control, a military operation and a super-powered battle. What next?

Hahn told Deadline: "We can say that the coven is strong. We can say that it is hilarious, and deep. And I was moved to work with all these people every day. It was a gratuitous dream that it happened to be this group to go through that together."

Of the lavish production design and practical effects, co-star LuPone added: "It’s gorgeous to look at on top of it being a fantastic story. It looks like a 100 million dollar movie."

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 18th September 2024. WandaVision is available now. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

