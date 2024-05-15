But what might the future hold beyond that? With decades-worth of comic book source material to potentially adapt, are the X-Men '97 creative team already thinking further ahead than just season 2?

Quizzed on this possibility by RadioTimes.com, director/producer Jake Castorena replied: "What I can say is there are always conversations!

"X-Men, it is a rich IP, with tons of stories and characters, so there's always an avenue or a path that we can go down.

"What I can speak to is [...] we are in production on season 2, and... that is about as much as I can say right now!"

X-Men '97. Photo courtesy of Marvel Animation.

Though it's not an outright confirmation of further seasons, it's heartening to hear that "conversations" about the long-term future of X-Men '97 are already underway.

If a third season is greenlit, it will be the first batch of episodes produced without original showrunner Beau DeMayo, who parted ways with Marvel after completing writing on the second season.

The show's first 10 episodes continued the story from where the original X-Men: The Animated Series left off, with Charles Xavier having left Earth to receive medical treatment from the Shi'ar, leaving Cyclops to lead the team.

However, the reveal that Xavier has left Magneto in charge of the Xavier Institute leads to tensions and new dynamics within the team, who later face a devastating loss of one of their own.

Much of the original cast from X-Men: The Animated Series returned for the revival – including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Lenore Zann as Rogue and George Buza as Beast.

However, certain roles have been recast, with legacy cast members appearing in new roles instead.

Explaining the logic behind this decision, Castorena said: "For those who wanted to come back and for whatever reasons weren't able to do the voice, we brought them back to play other characters, to make sure we still had everybody in the sandbox.

"Honestly, it's a way to get everybody back. It's the best way to get everybody back, as best as we could."

X-Men '97 is streaming now on Disney Plus

