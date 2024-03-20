The latest Disney Plus original from Marvel Studios picks up where the series left off, as the merry mutants march into an uncertain future without their mentor Professor X by their side.

It's not yet clear how welcoming X-Men '97 will be to newcomers, but if you'd like the full experience it would be probably be wise to familiarise yourself with some of the original show's most memorable moments.

Fortunately, that's easier than ever before – here's all the information you need for your catch-up.

How to watch X-Men: The Animated Series

X-Men: The Animated Series is available to stream on Disney Plus.

While there have been several DVD releases over the years, these are a little difficult to track down these days – with some fetching high prices to boot.

In addition, as discussed below, these physical versions are also let down in some cases by a shuffled episode order.

X-Men: The Animated Series correct episode order

Storm in X-Men '97. Disney

Much to the frustration of comic book purists, X-Men: The Animated Series was frequently broadcast out of the order intended by the show's writers and producers.

This confusing non-sequential approach was replicated on some of the subsequent VHS and DVD releases of the show, while even Disney Plus adhered to the incorrect order when the show was initially added to the platform.

Fortunately, following complaints from fans, the streamer corrected the listing in July 2022, reverting to what it described as the "original story order" in a post to X (then Twitter).

That means if you're one of the many people who will be catching up with X-Men: The Animated Series via Disney Plus ahead of the launch of '97, you have nothing to worry about. Watch away!

If you'd like to see a list of X-Men: The Animated Series episodes in the correct order regardless, we endeavour to please. Scroll on for the information you seek!

Season 1

Night of the Sentinels – Part 1 Night of the Sentinels – Part 2 Enter Magneto Deadly Reunions Captive Hearts Cold Vengeance Slave Island The Unstoppable Juggernaut The Cure Come the Apocalypse Days of Future Past – Part 1 Days of Future Past – Part 2 The Final Decision

Season 2

Cyclops in X-Men: The Animated Series. Disney

Till Death Do Us Part – Part 1 Till Death Do Us Part – Part 2 Whatever It Takes Red Dawn Repo Man X-Ternally Yours Time Fugitives – Part 1 Time Fugitives – Part 2 A Rogue's Tale Beauty & the Beast Mojovision Reunion – Part 1 Reunion – Part 2

Season 3

Out of the Past – Part 1 Out of the Past – Part 2 The Phoenix Saga, Part I: Sacrifice The Phoenix Saga, Part II: The Dark Shroud The Phoenix Saga, Part III: The Cry of the Banshee The Phoenix Saga, Part IV: The Starjammers The Phoenix Saga, Part V: Child of Light No Mutant is an Island Obsession Longshot Cold Comfort Savage Land, Strange Heart – Part 1 Savage Land, Strange Heart – Part 2 The Dark Phoenix, Part I: Dazzled The Dark Phoenix, Part II: The Inner Circle The Dark Phoenix, Part III: The Dark Phoenix The Dark Phoenix, Part IV: The Fate of the Phoenix Orphan's End Love in Vain

Season 4

Gambit in X-Men: The Animated Series. Disney

The Juggernaut Returns A Deal with the Devil Sanctuary – Part 1 Sanctuary – Part 2 Xavier Remembers Courage Secrets, Not Long Buried Nightcrawler One Man's Worth – Part 1 One Man's Worth – Part 2 Proteus – Part 1 Proteus – Part 2 Family Ties Bloodlines Lotus and the Steel Weapon X, Lies and Video Tape Have Yourself a Morlock Little X-Mas Beyond Good and Evil, Part 1: The End of Time Beyond Good and Evil, Part 2: Promise of Apocalypse Beyond Good and Evil, Part 3: The Lazarus Chamber Beyond Good and Evil, Part 4: End and Beginning

Season 5

The Phalanx Covenant – Part 1 The Phalanx Covenant – Part 2 Storm Front – Part 1 Storm Front – Part 2 The Fifth Horseman Jubilee's Fairytale Theatre Old Soldiers Hidden Agendas Descent Graduation Day

