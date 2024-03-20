With X-Men '97 just around the corner, there has never been a better time to revisit one of the greatest Saturday morning cartoons ever made.

X-Men: The Animated Series was the undisputed favourite show of many a '90s kid, known for its unforgettable characters and stellar adaptations of famous comic book storylines.

The latest Disney Plus original from Marvel Studios picks up where the series left off, as the merry mutants march into an uncertain future without their mentor Professor X by their side.

It's not yet clear how welcoming X-Men '97 will be to newcomers, but if you'd like the full experience it would be probably be wise to familiarise yourself with some of the original show's most memorable moments.

Fortunately, that's easier than ever before – here's all the information you need for your catch-up.

How to watch X-Men: The Animated Series

X-Men: The Animated Series is available to stream on Disney Plus.

While there have been several DVD releases over the years, these are a little difficult to track down these days – with some fetching high prices to boot.

In addition, as discussed below, these physical versions are also let down in some cases by a shuffled episode order.

X-Men: The Animated Series correct episode order

A close-up of X-Men character Storm, whose eyes are glowing a bright white
Storm in X-Men '97. Disney

Much to the frustration of comic book purists, X-Men: The Animated Series was frequently broadcast out of the order intended by the show's writers and producers.

This confusing non-sequential approach was replicated on some of the subsequent VHS and DVD releases of the show, while even Disney Plus adhered to the incorrect order when the show was initially added to the platform.

Fortunately, following complaints from fans, the streamer corrected the listing in July 2022, reverting to what it described as the "original story order" in a post to X (then Twitter).

That means if you're one of the many people who will be catching up with X-Men: The Animated Series via Disney Plus ahead of the launch of '97, you have nothing to worry about. Watch away!

If you'd like to see a list of X-Men: The Animated Series episodes in the correct order regardless, we endeavour to please. Scroll on for the information you seek!

Season 1

  1. Night of the Sentinels – Part 1
  2. Night of the Sentinels – Part 2
  3. Enter Magneto
  4. Deadly Reunions
  5. Captive Hearts
  6. Cold Vengeance
  7. Slave Island
  8. The Unstoppable Juggernaut
  9. The Cure
  10. Come the Apocalypse
  11. Days of Future Past – Part 1
  12. Days of Future Past – Part 2
  13. The Final Decision

Season 2

Cyclops fires one of his optic blasts in a scene from X-Men: The Animated Series
Cyclops in X-Men: The Animated Series. Disney
  1. Till Death Do Us Part – Part 1
  2. Till Death Do Us Part – Part 2
  3. Whatever It Takes
  4. Red Dawn
  5. Repo Man
  6. X-Ternally Yours
  7. Time Fugitives – Part 1
  8. Time Fugitives – Part 2
  9. A Rogue's Tale
  10. Beauty & the Beast
  11. Mojovision
  12. Reunion – Part 1
  13. Reunion – Part 2

Season 3

  1. Out of the Past – Part 1
  2. Out of the Past – Part 2
  3. The Phoenix Saga, Part I: Sacrifice
  4. The Phoenix Saga, Part II: The Dark Shroud
  5. The Phoenix Saga, Part III: The Cry of the Banshee
  6. The Phoenix Saga, Part IV: The Starjammers
  7. The Phoenix Saga, Part V: Child of Light
  8. No Mutant is an Island
  9. Obsession
  10. Longshot
  11. Cold Comfort
  12. Savage Land, Strange Heart – Part 1
  13. Savage Land, Strange Heart – Part 2
  14. The Dark Phoenix, Part I: Dazzled
  15. The Dark Phoenix, Part II: The Inner Circle
  16. The Dark Phoenix, Part III: The Dark Phoenix
  17. The Dark Phoenix, Part IV: The Fate of the Phoenix
  18. Orphan's End
  19. Love in Vain

Season 4

Gambit wields a glowing playing card
Gambit in X-Men: The Animated Series. Disney
  1. The Juggernaut Returns
  2. A Deal with the Devil
  3. Sanctuary – Part 1
  4. Sanctuary – Part 2
  5. Xavier Remembers
  6. Courage
  7. Secrets, Not Long Buried
  8. Nightcrawler
  9. One Man's Worth – Part 1
  10. One Man's Worth – Part 2
  11. Proteus – Part 1
  12. Proteus – Part 2
  13. Family Ties
  14. Bloodlines
  15. Lotus and the Steel
  16. Weapon X, Lies and Video Tape
  17. Have Yourself a Morlock Little X-Mas
  18. Beyond Good and Evil, Part 1: The End of Time
  19. Beyond Good and Evil, Part 2: Promise of Apocalypse
  20. Beyond Good and Evil, Part 3: The Lazarus Chamber
  21. Beyond Good and Evil, Part 4: End and Beginning

Season 5

  1. The Phalanx Covenant – Part 1
  2. The Phalanx Covenant – Part 2
  3. Storm Front – Part 1
  4. Storm Front – Part 2
  5. The Fifth Horseman
  6. Jubilee's Fairytale Theatre
  7. Old Soldiers
  8. Hidden Agendas
  9. Descent
  10. Graduation Day

