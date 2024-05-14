In the world of live action and adaptations, it was about time that Spider-Man's other iterations were given the on-screen treatment and the character of Noir is often seen as an alternate version of Spider-Man, existing in a Great Depression era New York.

The Noir version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man is a lot more ruthless than the character many of us know and love in his iconic red suit, as Noir often uses brutal force to combat his enemies but also, comes to consider the morality of it all.

Although this is the first time that the character has been portrayed in a live-action project, Cage of course has experience of being Noir, as he previously played Spider-Man Noir in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

More like this

Noir has been in development since last year and will be directed by Emmy winner Harry Bradbeer, who is known for his work on Fleabag and Killing Eve. The series comes from Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher), who will also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot have worked with the Oscar-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which includes Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who will also serve as executive producers on Noir.

Read more:

On the announcement of the series, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: "Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honoured to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers.

"The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Similarly, Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character.

"Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn't ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters."

As of now, there has been no further casting announced but we're sure there will be plenty of details set to be released in due course.

Noir will be released on Prime Video and MGM+.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.