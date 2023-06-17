The first season saw their dynamic evolve from friendship to romance, with Nick having to confront the daunting challenge of coming out to his friends and mother (played by none other than Olivia Colman ).

Netflix has unveiled the opening scene of Heartstopper season 2 as part of its fan event TUDUM , which features the return of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

Things have certainly progressed since then, with this opening clip establishing their relationship as firmly official, with Charlie sending a series of cute text messages as a new school day gets underway.

Without further ado, here's the clip in full, featuring an introduction from Heartstopper co-stars Corinna Brown (Tara Jones) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson). Watch now:

While the second season gets off to a rosy start, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has teased that the gang will face challenges in episodes to come – particularly Nick, who deals with the aftermath of coming out as bisexual.

The Heartstopper season 2 episode titles were also revealed during the TUDUM broadcast and provide some hints as to where the story will go. They are as follows:

Out Family Promise Challenge Heat Truth/Dare Sorry Perfect

Heartstopper made a big impression when it debuted on Netflix last summer, with critics praising its representation for LGBTQ+ youth, who haven't had a show quite like this before.

The series went on two win five awards at the Children's and Family Emmys, while stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney bagged follow-up roles in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Doctor Who respectively.

Heartstopper season 2 comes to Netflix on Thursday 3rd August 2023.

