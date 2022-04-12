On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, Kelly-Anne Taylor sits down with rising star Joe Locke to discuss his debut role in the Netflix coming-of-age series Heartstopper. Based on the much-loved graphic novels by Alice Oseman, the actor chats about the show’s importance for the LGBTQ+ community and the fact that it celebrates people being “unapologetically different”.

Advertisement

Locke says that Heartstopper brings coming out stories to the “forefront” and lets LGBTQ+ characters be more than just “the quirky weird kids” or side characters for comic relief. He believes the show will make young people feel more comfortable seeing themselves on screen and that society has “moved on” to be more accepting for teenagers who don’t fit the norm.