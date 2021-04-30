Heartstopper release date: Cast and latest news on Netflix’s LGBTQ+ teen drama

Netflix has started production on a new LGBTQ+ romantic drama about two boys who meet at school and quickly start to develop feelings for one another.

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman, which first found an audience as a Tumblr web comic before making the jump to the printed page.

The story follows Nick Nelson, a popular year 11 student, and Charlie Spring, a highly strung and openly gay over-thinker, who are one day made to sit next to each other – kick-starting a life-changing journey.

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix‘s Heartstopper, including cast, release information and more.

Heartstopper release date

There’s no confirmed release date for Heartstopper just yet, but we do know that the series commenced filming in April 2021 and that work is scheduled to be completed by the summer.

With that in mind, RadioTimes.com predicts that we could see the first season of Heartstopper sometime in Autumn 2021, assuming there are no delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first season will consist of eight episodes in total, each one clocking in at approximately 30 minutes in length.

Heartstopper cast

In April 2021, it was announced that Kit Connor, best known for playing a young Elton John in 2019 biopic Rocketman, will play the role of Nick Nelson in Heartstopper.

Fans of His Dark Materials will also recognise him as the voice of Pan, the daemon of inquisitive young Lyra Belacqua, who takes many forms across the first two seasons.

Connor’s co-star in Heartstopper will be newcomer Joe Locke, who was discovered by the production after an open casting call that saw a whopping 10,000 auditions.

Alice Oseman said: “Nick and Charlie have existed as characters for almost a decade, and are two of my most beloved characters, so I was slightly apprehensive about the casting search, but I am so happy and excited that we’ve cast Kit and Joe.

“They’re both so talented, sweet, funny, and smart, and so perfect. It has been such fun getting to know them and welcoming them into the Heartstopper universe, and I can’t wait to see them bring the characters to life on screen.”

Deadline later confirmed the supporting cast for Heartstopper, which is comprised largely of new talent including William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Tobie Donovan, and Rhea Norwood.

In addition, Sebastian Croft has also joined the project, after breaking out in the sixth season of HBO drama Game of Thrones, where he played a young Eddard Stark.

Heartstopper trailer

There’s no trailer for Heartstopper just yet as filming has only recently started, but we expect we could see footage from the show at some point this summer.

What is Heartstopper about?

Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper will tell the story of schoolboys Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, who meet for the first time after being made to sit together in class.

Their friendship quickly becomes something more for openly gay Charlie, but he initially doesn’t believe he has a chance with Nick – yet that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The series will chart their emotionally charged relationship, in a story that will tackle topics ranging from mental health to coming out and being your authentic self.

Heartstopper will be released exclusively on Netflix – take a look at our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

