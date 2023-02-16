Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the Queen Charlotte series , new cast members India Amarteifio (young Queen Charlotte), Corey Mylchreest (young King George) and Arsema Thomas ( young Lady Danbury ) discussed what viewers can expect from the new drama.

The countdown is officially on for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story . The upcoming Netflix prequel lands on the streamer on Thursday 4th May - and while it may be within the same Bridgerton universe, it differs quite a lot from the original series.

Amarteifio, who leads the cast as the titular character, revealed: “I think what’s really nice about Queen Charlotte is that there’s so much time for our show … as actors, it’s great because it gives us the liberty of creating our own characters.

"You guys obviously know Queen Charlotte, King George and we know Lady Danbury, but you don’t know their origin story. There’s enough time for them to be completely different people and for us to create completely unique characters and then, in time, as is natural in real life, you change, we adapt as we get older."

Speaking about having Queen Charlotte already as a main character in Bridgerton (played by Golda Rosheuvel), Amarteifio said: “I know what Queen Charlotte’s like in the future but to be able to kind of create foundations for that is really exciting for me, just to understand how she becomes so brazen, so strong and such a force. I’m super excited for people to see it.”

As well as the new cast, Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) also spoke about how Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story differs from the original, popular series.

Rosheuvel said the main difference is that Queen Charlotte is "a more intimate show, there’s more intimate scenes”, while Andoh added: “There’s less structuring of who’s with who, it’s more about how you responded to those circumstances."

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Bridgerton in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Nick Wall/Netflix

Andoh continued: "There’s sort of a cross fertilisation enriching who you are in Bridgerton because of some of the stuff we experience in Queen Charlotte and I hope that the audiences will really get that enrichment and feel it.”

The new series is centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, and tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Mylchreest, who plays the young King George, said that the series is "a bit like Romeo & Juliet".

He explained: “We know terrible things about what happens ... we’re told immediately that this isn’t going to end well and so it’s a lesson in staying present in the beauty of every moment, that there is beauty to be held and to try and enjoy that and express that. As actors, it was brilliant."

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Liam Daniel/Netflix

And while Bridgerton is a series celebrated for its inclusion of diversity in the period drama genre, Rosheuvel also explained that this spin-off is "bloody marvellous" for further representation. She said: "Especially in the world that we are in now, to celebrate Black history is really, really important and for a female protagonist, a female, historical character, I think is all really cool and beautiful."

She continues: "It’s an extraordinary story because it’s one of love, which is very rare I think. To know that these two people were passionate about each other, way, way, way back in the 18th century and they wanted to be together. And they were a mixed couple – they wanted to celebrate that.

"‘The great experiment’ happened and I think to bring that to the forefront of the world that we’re living in now and really celebrate that is really important, politically and emotionally. It is to be celebrated.”

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will land on Netflix on Thursday 4th May 202. Meanwhile, Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now. You can buy The Viscount Who Loved Me and the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

