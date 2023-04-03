In a new clip to promote people applying for the second season, Claudia Winkleman can be seen urging members of the public to apply, with a certain masked figure behind her. Taking off her hood, Courteney Cox pleads with Winkleman saying: "Claudia, can I please do it?"

We know that The Traitors season 2 will definitely not feature celebrities, but it looks like one major star still wants to be part of the show.

But Winkleman states: "I've said this to you before, it's a no. You cannot apply if you're a celebrity or as famous as this one. Now... off you go."

While it would certainly be hilarious to have former Friends star Cox (who has just recently starred in Scream 6) on the series, the hit BBC show will be sticking to the original format of having regular people taking part in the show.

The news came after many fans were left to speculate when the US edition of the show aired on BBC iPlayer, a series which included a mix of ordinary people and celebrities, hosted by actor Alan Cumming.

But speaking to RadioTimes.com, the BBC has confirmed that The Traitors season 2 (UK) will not feature any celebrity contestants.

The entertainment show quickly proved a popular hit on the BBC when it aired late last year and has since amassed a loyal legion of fans who are more than a little excited over the prospect of another instalment.

While we don't have any word yet on when The Traitors season 2 will premiere, the broadcaster is currently accepting applications from those brave enough. Like Winkleman states, there's no room for celebs in this show, though.

