Scream VI sees the return of Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter, a survivor of the previous Woodsboro killing spree, who is now looking to start afresh in New York City.

The Scream franchise has always attracted a high calibre of acting talent, with the latest instalment being no exception – but sadly, not every star lives past their first encounter with Ghostface.

She is joined by sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) as well as fellow survivors Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks (Mason Gooding), who will need all their luck and determination to escape what's heading their way.

Longtime fans of the Scream films will also be delighted to see Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere back in action as Gale and Kirby respectively, while Roger L Jackson remains the sinister voice behind the mask.

Of course, one notable absence is Neve Campbell, who chose not to reprise her role in this sequel.

Without further ado, here's your full guide to the Scream VI cast.

Jenna Ortega plays Tara Carpenter

Jenna Ortega stars in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Who is Tara Carpenter? Tara is a survivor of the previous Ghostface massacre, which took place in her small hometown of Woodsboro. Determined not to let the tragedy define her, she moved to New York City for university but finds that her past is not so easy to escape.

What else has Jenna Ortega been in? Ortega became a global superstar for her performance as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix fantasy series Wednesday. Previously, she appeared in Jane The Virgin and You season 2, while film credits include family comedy Yes Day and horror flick X.

Melissa Barrera plays Sam Carpenter

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Who is Sam Carpenter? Sam is Tara's older sister and the secret daughter of original Ghostface killer Billy Loomis. She often finds herself tempted by hallucinations of her late father to follow in his murderous footsteps, but has so far resisted the urge. Mostly.

What else has Melissa Barrera been in? Barrera broke out in the cast of In The Heights, a screen adaptation of the popular Lin-Manuel Miranda musical. Last year, she starred in Netflix miniseries Keep Breathing.

Jasmin Savoy Brown plays Mindy Meeks

Jasmin Savoy Brown stars in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Who is Mindy Meeks? Mindy is the niece of Randy Meeks, one of the survivors of the original Ghostface massacre who was shockingly killed in the second incident. She shares her late uncle's enthusiasm for horror movie trivia, often laying down the rules for surviving a slasher.

What else has Jasmin Savoy Brown been in? Brown is currently starring in the acclaimed Paramount Plus thriller Yellowjackets, where she plays a member of an American school soccer team marooned in the wilderness. Previously, she appeared on HBO's post-apocalyptic series The Leftovers and ABC legal drama For The People.

Mason Gooding plays Chad Meeks

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Who is Chad Meeks? Chad is Mindy's twin brother and the nephew of Randy Meeks. He and his sister have both survived one round with Ghostface and are heading into their second. In the time since the previous movie, Chad has grown closer to Tara Carpenter.

What else has Mason Gooding been in? Gooding previously starred in the LGBTQ+ teen comedy-drama Love, Victor. His other credits include Prime Video romcom I Want You Back, survival thriller Fall and high school comedy Booksmart.

Courteney Cox plays Gale Weathers

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) stars in Scream VI. Paramount Pictures

Who is Gale Weathers? Gale is a prolific journalist who has confronted various Ghostface killers over the past two decades. She has previously been accused of putting her career above her loyalty to people, with the latest example being publishing a book about the Carpenters and their targeting by masked assailants.

What else has Courteney Cox been in? Of course, Cox is best known for the role of Monica Bing (née Gellar) in the long-running US sitcom Friends. She went on to further comedy success in Cougar Town, while she currently leads the cast of Shining Vale on Lionsgate+.

Hayden Panettiere plays Kirby Reed

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby in Scream 6. Paramount Pictures

Who is Kirby? Kirby was one of the victims of a Ghostface spree while she was in high school and very nearly died from her severe wounds. Fortunately, she managed to pull through and now works for the FBI in the hopes of striking fear into the heart of any future attackers.

What else has Hayden Panettiere been in? Panettiere broke out with her performance in sci-fi thriller Heroes and went on to star in musical drama Nashville.

Roger L Jackson voices Ghostface

Ghostface in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Who is Ghostface? Ghostface is a mantle that has been worn by various people across the Scream mythos, with a new killer – or killers – emerging in each instalment.

What else has Roger L Jackson been in? Jackson's other voice roles include mad scientist Mojo Jojo in The Powerpuff Girls and Saruman the White in video game Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Dermot Mulroney plays Wayne Bailey

Dermot Mulroney plays Detective Bailey in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Who is Wayne Bailey? Wayne is a detective with the NYPD who is investigating the latest Ghostface murders.

What else has Dermot Mulroney been in? Another Friends alum, Mulroney played the recurring role of Gavin Mitchell in the sitcom's ninth season. He went on to have roles in New Girl, Shameless (US), Arrested Development and Prime Video's Hanna.

Liana Liberato plays Quinn Bailey

Liana Liberato plays Quinn in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Who is Quinn Bailey? Quinn is Wayne's daughter, who shares a flat with Tara and Sam.

What else has Liana Liberato been in? Liberato has appeared in a number of indie films including To The Stars, The Beach House and Dig. Last year, she also featured in US family drama series A Million Little Things.

Henry Czerny plays Dr Christopher Stone

Henry Czerny attends the world premiere of Paramount's Scream VI Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Who is Dr Christopher Stone? Dr Stone is Sam's psychiatrist.

What else has Henry Czerny been in? Czerny previously collaborated with the filmmakers behind Scream VI on their 2019 project Ready or Not. His other credits include Revenge, Quantico and Sharp Objects.

Tony Revolori plays Jason Carvey

Tony Revolori stars in Scream Paramount Pictures

Who is Jason Carvey? Jason is a classmate of Tara Carpenter's at Blackmore University in New York City.

What else has Tony Revolori been in? Revolori broke out for his performance in Wes Anderson comedy The Grand Budapest Hotel. He went on to bag a supporting role in the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, playing entitled high school bully Flash Thompson across Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home. Most recently, he played Prince Graydon Hastur in the Disney Plus original series Willow.

Devyn Nekoda plays Anika Kayoko

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Devyn Nekoda in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Who is Anika Kayoko? Anika is Mindy's girlfriend, who she got together with following her move to New York City.

What else has Devyn Nekoda been in? Nekoda is known for playing Riley in the first season of Ginny & Georgia.

Josh Segarra plays Danny Brackett

Josh Segarra attends the global premiere of Scream VI Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Who is Danny Brackett? Danny lives in the same apartment building as Sam, Tara and Quinn.

What else has Josh Segarra been in? Last year, Segarra played Augustus 'Pug' Pugliese in the Disney Plus original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. His earlier projects include AJ and the Queen, Orange is the New Black and Arrow.

Samara Weaving plays Laura Crane

Samara Weaving stars in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Who is Laura Crane? Laura is an associate professor at NYC's Blackmore University.

What else has Samara Weaving been in? Weaving played the lead role in 2019 horror flick Ready or Not, which was another project by the filmmaking team behind Scream VI. She is also known for Netflix's The Babysitter, Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards and Damien Chazelle's Babylon. On the small screen, she has appeared in Ryan Murphy period drama Hollywood and Nicole Kidman wellness thriller Nine Perfect Strangers.

Jack Champion plays Ethan Landry

(L-R) Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra and Melissa Barrera Paramount Pictures

Who is Ethan Landry? Ethan is Chad's roommate.

What else has Jack Champion been in? Champion has two of the highest-grossing films of all-time on his résumé. He played the unforgettable role of Kid on Bike in Avengers: Endgame, while he had a more substantial appearance as Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Skeet Ulrich plays Billy Loomis

Skeet Ulrich attends the global premiere of Scream VI Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Who is Billy Loomis? Billy was one of the first Ghostface killers, dreaming up the twisted alter-ego with his high school friend Stu Macher. Together they tormented Sidney Prescott and other Woodsboro residents, but ultimately met a grisly fate. Now, Billy appears as a hallucination of his secret daughter, Sam Carpenter.

What else has Skeet Ulrich been in? Besides the Scream franchise, Ulrich is known for roles in Jericho, Law & Order and, most recently, teen drama Riverdale, where he plays the troubled father of Jughead Jones.

