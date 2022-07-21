Keep Breathing on Netflix: Release date, cast, plot, trailer and latest news
Melissa Barrera stars in the survival drama.
If you're in the mood for a tense thrill ride, Netflix's Keep Breathing should satisfy that craving.
The six-episode limited series is set to premiere shortly on the streamer – but what can you expect? And who stars in the drama?
Read on for everything you need to know about Keep Breathing.
Keep Breathing release date: When will it air?
You can watch Keep Breathing on Netflix from Thursday 28th July.
Keep Breathing plot: What's it about?
A woman must fight for survival in the Canadian wilderness after the small plane she's travelling on crashes. Will she find her way home? Or is the challenge ahead of her insurmountable?
Keep Breathing cast: Who's in it?
Melissa Barrera (Scream, In the Heights, Vida) plays the lead Liv, an attorney who is stranded in the middle of nowhere following a plane crash.
Including Barerra, the Keep Breathing cast includes:
- Melissa Barrera as Liv
- Austin Stowell as Sam, the co-pilot
- Jeff Wilbusch as Danny, Liv's on-off squeeze
- Florencia Lozano and Juan Pablo Espinosa as Liv's parents
The survival drama was created by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, both of whom worked on Netflix's The Lovebirds and NBC's Blindspot.
Keep Breathing trailer: When can I watch it?
Right now! Enjoy.
