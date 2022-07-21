The six-episode limited series is set to premiere shortly on the streamer – but what can you expect? And who stars in the drama?

If you're in the mood for a tense thrill ride, Netflix's Keep Breathing should satisfy that craving.

Read on for everything you need to know about Keep Breathing.

Keep Breathing release date: When will it air?

You can watch Keep Breathing on Netflix from Thursday 28th July.

Keep Breathing plot: What's it about?

A woman must fight for survival in the Canadian wilderness after the small plane she's travelling on crashes. Will she find her way home? Or is the challenge ahead of her insurmountable?

Keep Breathing cast: Who's in it?

Melissa Barrera (Scream, In the Heights, Vida) plays the lead Liv, an attorney who is stranded in the middle of nowhere following a plane crash.

Melissa Barrera as Liv. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Including Barerra, the Keep Breathing cast includes:

Melissa Barrera as Liv

Austin Stowell as Sam, the co-pilot

Jeff Wilbusch as Danny, Liv's on-off squeeze

Florencia Lozano and Juan Pablo Espinosa as Liv's parents

The survival drama was created by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, both of whom worked on Netflix's The Lovebirds and NBC's Blindspot.

Keep Breathing trailer: When can I watch it?

Right now! Enjoy.

