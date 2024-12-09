But, according to co-writers and co-stars Ruth Jones and James Corden, the episode may not be what many are expecting.

Speaking to the Big Issue out today (Monday 9 December) in an exclusive interview, Ruth Jones says: “I keep telling people this finale might not be what you are expecting.

“And I guarantee we will definitely not be coming back.”

The cast of Gavin & Stacey on the cover of Big Issue. Big Issue

Corden adds: "What people are going to see on Christmas Day is the culmination of a 20-year love story, which hopefully shows, if nothing else, that love is complicated and messy and for everyone."

Readers can buy a Big Issue from their local vendor to read the interview in full.

There's plenty to look forward to in the upcoming Christmas special, with first-look images and a release date for the finale now having been confirmed.

Read more:

The synopsis for the anticipated episode reads: "It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years.

"In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving most strangely.

"Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad."

It continues: "Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

"Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time, and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip."

Read the full interview with Ruth Jones and James Corden in this week’s Big Issue. Buy from your local vendor, or if you can’t get to their pitch, show your support by purchasing a Vendor Support Kit at bigissue.com/Christmas.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 9pm.

