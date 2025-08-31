Smith has said she is "completely in awe" of Ming, who fought to challenge the double jeopardy law, and said that she wishes she had her "strength and determination".

For her part, when the series was announced in 2024, Ming said she was "overwhelmed" to have the "iconic and talented" Smith playing her.

But, as viewers make their way through the series on the streaming service, when will it actually air on ITV1? And who else stars alongside Smith? Read on for everything you need to know about I Fought the Law.

The four-part series debuted on ITVX on Sunday 31st August, with all episodes available to stream now.

Meanwhile, the drama will start airing on ITV1 from 9pm on Sunday 31st August, with the second episode following in the same slot on Monday 1st September. It will air across two consecutive weeks on ITV1 and STV.

I Fought the Law cast: Who stars?

I Fought the Law.

Sheridan Smith (Cilla, Four Lives, Mrs Biggs, The Teacher) leads the cast as Ann Ming, a mother who fought to challenge the double jeopardy law – a person could not be charged with the same crime twice – in a bid to bring her daughter Julie's killer to justice.

"I cannot wait for people to see how inspiring Ann is, and to know her story," said Smith.

"It’s amazing that we don’t all know her name already, but I hope that after this drama airs lots of people will be able to see what she’s achieved... I really hope everyone takes a little bit of Ann with them in their lives, she’s amazing."

The rest of the cast includes:

Victoria Wyant (Foundation) as Julie - Ann's daughter, who is murdered.

Daniel York Loh (Strangers) as Charlie Ming - Ann's husband.

Olivia Ng (Phoenix Rise) as Angela - Ann's other daughter.

Marlowe Chan-Reeves (Doctor Who) as Gary - Ann's son.

Jake Davies (Grace) as Matthew - Julie's ex-partner.

Kent Riley (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office) as DI Keith Arnold.

Andrew Lancel (Unforgotten) as Guy Whitburn QC.

Rufus Jones (Hijack) as Lord Goldsmith.

Jack James Ryan (Passenger, Vera) as William Dunlop - Julie's killer.

I Fought the Law true story: What is it about?

"The drama follows the tragic, moving, and deeply inspiring journey of the Ming family after the murder of their beloved 22-year-old daughter, Julie," reads the official synopsis.

"In the wake of multiple police failings, Ann relentlessly pressures the authorities to uncover the truth and ensure the man responsible is brought to justice - despite initially seeming he will get away with murder."

In her quest for justice, "Ann takes on the entire justice system - challenging the Crown Prosecution Service, the Law Commission, prominent defence barristers in television debates, the Government, the Lord Chancellor, the Attorney General, and two Home Secretaries - as she bravely 'fought the law'."

I Fought the Law trailer: Is it available to watch?

Yes! You can watch the trailer right here now.

I Fought the Law is available to stream now on ITVX.

