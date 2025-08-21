The drama will air across two consecutive weeks on ITV and STV, while all episodes will also be available to stream on ITVX and STV Player.

Smith stars as Ann Ming in the true story of a mother who refused to give up her fight for justice after her daughter’s killer was acquitted.

Driven by grief and determination, Ann launched a 15-year campaign to overturn the centuries-old double jeopardy law – which once prevented someone from being tried twice for the same crime – eventually ensuring her daughter Julie’s murderer was retried and jailed for life in 2006.

I Fought the Law. ITV/Hera Pictures

Written by Jamie Crichton (All Creatures Great and Small), the series is based on Ming’s memoir For the Love of Julie.

I Fought the Law was first announced in May 2024. At the time, Ming said of the drama: "I am very pleased that ITV and Hera Pictures will tell the story of my campaign to overturn the double jeopardy law.

"My daughter’s killer was wrongfully acquitted, and I wasn’t going to let this law stand in my way of getting justice for Julie. I’m overwhelmed that Sheridan Smith will be playing me. Having such an iconic and talented actress portray me is truly wonderful."

Smith herself added: "I am so honoured to have been asked to play the role of Ann Ming, a mother so determined to fight for justice for her murdered daughter that she spent 15 years campaigning for the double jeopardy law to be changed.

"She is a truly courageous and remarkable woman to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude."

The cast of I Fought the Law also includes Daniel York Loh (Scarborough) as Ann’s husband Charlie Ming and Enzo Cilenti (The Crown) as DS Mark Braithwaite, alongside Marlowe Chan-Reeves (Doctor Who), Olivia Ng (Phoenix Rise), Jake Davies (Grace), Kent Riley (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Rufus Jones (Rivals).

