Central Cee's album Can't Rush Greatness has been an instant success, catapulting him right to the top of the UK charts. This follows on from the previous success of singles like Sprinter, a number one collaboration with Dave, and Doja, which went viral on TikTok.

For the chance of hearing these hits and his latest songs live, here's how you can get tickets to see Central Cee in 2025.

Buy Central Cee tickets at Ticketmaster

For more live music in 2025, check out our guides to how to get Diana Ross tickets and how to get Nine Inch Nails tickets.

Jump to:

Here's a full list of venues in the UK and Ireland that Central Cee will be heading to in April 2025:

Buy Central Cee tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When do Central Cee tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 31st January.

Buy Central Cee tickets at Ticketmaster

There are hospitality packages available for the London and Manchester shows on Seat Unique, which feature perks like VIP entrance, food and drink, and premium seats. There are also VIP tickets available on the Ticketmaster website.

Hospitality tickets are also a great way to increase the likelihood of securing tickets, as there will be less demand for these packages.

Bear in mind that they will be considerably more pricey than general admission tickets.

Buy Central Cee hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Demand is likely to be high, so make sure that you brush up on our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue tips.

If you don't fancy dealing with the Ticketmaster queue, you can also find tickets on sites like Live Nation and AXS, where demand may be lower, therefore making it easier to get your hands on a ticket.

Buy Central Cee tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

For more live entertainment, take a look at how you can get your hands on Kevin Hart tickets, as well as Alan Davies tickets. Plus, Elizabeth Debicki joins Ewan McGregor in My Master Builder.