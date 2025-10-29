Beloved BBC comedy Two Doors Down is getting its first-ever live show in 2026 and pre-sale is now open.

The Scottish sitcom is bringing Latimer Crescent to the Glasgow OVO Hydro next September with its iconic cast returning.

The likes of Alex Norton, Arabella Weir and Doon Mackichan are reuniting for a familiar neighbourly argument at Eric and Beth’s house. As the synopsis reads: "When Eric and Beth invite the gang over to hear a big announcement from Ian, speculation is rife as to what it’s about. A trip abroad? A change of career?

'Or could he and Gordon be finally ready to confirm arrangements for the wedding of the year? Meanwhile, Christine’s got a new obsession, Alan and Michelle have a big night out planned, and Colin and Cathy are up to their usual – looking for a party.

"When Ian and Gordon arrive, their news takes everyone by surprise - but not as much as when Eric and Beth make an unexpected announcement of their own…"

The cast of the Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas special. First broadcast as a one-off in 2013, the award-winning comedy went on to span seven series and three Christmas specials until 2023, when the show's co-creator Simon Carlyle died.

Show creator Gregor Sharp said it was a "dream come true" to bring the show to the stage. He said: “It’s always a treat to go to The Hydro to see a show so it’s a dream come true to be bringing Two Doors Down Live to such an amazing venue with the full cast from the TV series.

"They are an incredible group of performers, and we can’t wait to welcome the audience into Beth and Eric’s where we can guarantee there will be some surprises as well as the odd person behaving entirely true to form!."

Here's how you can get tickets to the live show.

Two Doors Down Live tickets

Jump to:

When is Two Doors Down Live?

Two Doors Down Live has announced five live shows across three dates at the Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena, they are:

How to get Two Doors Down Live tickets

Pre-sale tickets will go live at 10am on Wednesday 29th October and will carry on until 10am on Friday 31st October when general sale goes live.

Two Doors Down Live tickets

When is the Two Doors Down Live pre-sale?

There are two pre-sales running for Two Doors Down Live: a Ticketmaster and an OVO Presale, both of which go live at 10am on Wednesday the 29th.

Who is in the Two Doors Down Live show cast?

Two Doors Down. BBC Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

The live show will see many belove cast members return, including:

Alex Norton as Eric Baird

as Eric Baird Arabella Weir as Beth Baird

as Beth Baird Doon Mackichan as Cathy Whyte

as Cathy Whyte Elaine C Smith as Christine O’Neill

as Christine O’Neill Graeme 'Grado' Stevely as Alan

as Alan Jamie Quinn as Ian Baird

as Ian Baird Jonathan Watson as Colin Whyte

as Colin Whyte Joy McAvoy as Michelle

as Michelle Kieran Hodgson as Gordon

Will Two Doors Down come back in 2025?

Yes. Alongside the stage show, the BBC also announced Two Doors Down would be returning for a one-off Christmas special in 2025.

When the announcement was made Gregor Sharp, who has written the new special, said: “It’s really exciting to be revisiting Latimer Crescent with all the regular cast for this new episode. Christmas is a time for getting together with friends and family and then becoming low level irritated by them so it feels like they’re the perfect group to celebrate the season with.”

BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie added: “There’s something comforting about having the neighbours round for Christmas, even if they bring minor chaos. Gregor and the gang bring the warm laughs, sly digs and brilliantly petty moments that make Two Doors Down such a cracking comedy."

