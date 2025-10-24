It's no secret that we're big fans of Alfie Boe here at RadioTimes.com – which self-respecting theatre lover isn't?

Boe first took on the role of Jean Valjean in the West End production of Les Misérables in 1998, and has gone on to define the role, as well perform in productions of Carousel, La Bohème and Kismet.

After touring with fellow musical theatre big name Michael Ball earlier this year, Alfie Boe is heading back on the touring circuit in 2026, this time going solo.

Musical theatre lovers across the country will be able to experience a slice of the West End, as Boe will be heading to venues across the country, from Aberdeen to Truro.

We've put together the ultimate guide to help you get your hands on tickets to hear Alfie Boe perform iconic hits, classics and new material from his upcoming album Facing Myself.

Buy Alfie Boe tickets at Ticketmaster

Don't be jealous, but we've been chatting to Valjean himself recently. Here's our exclusive interview with Alfie Boe.

Alfie Boe will be visiting a whopping 35 venues across the UK on his 2026 tour. Here's a full list:

When do Alfie Boe tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 24th October.

How to get Alfie Boe tickets today

If you want to be in with the best chance of getting tickets to the show of your choosing, head online bright and early on Friday morning. Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand to prevent against any delays at checkout.

Tickets are also available at Live Nation and ATG, where there may be less demand. Please note that not all dates will be available to purchase from each platform.

