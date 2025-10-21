Further dates have been added to the sensational Les Misérables Arena Spectacular tour, and with the pre-sale going live today, here's everything you need to know to secure tickets today.

Ad

When the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular tour was announced, it was huge news for every musical theatre fan. The tour is travelling to 15 countries and regions worldwide, including Italy, Denmark, Australia, Japan, South Korea and, of course, the UK.

So far, Les Misérables Arena Spectacular has been to Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield and Aberdeen, with cities like Manchester and Newcastle Upon Tyne still to come.

This tour is based on the Boubil and Schonberg show, Les Misérables, which itself is based on Victor Hugo's classic tale of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

On the tour, you can expect to hear some of the most famous songs in the musical theatre world, such as I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home and One Day More.

Buy Les Misérables Arena Spectacular tickets at Ticketmaster

Did you know we review theatre shows? Take a look at our latest Punch review.

Jump to:

What is Les Misérables Arena Spectacular?

The cast of Les Misérables Arena Spectacular. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images

Not to be confused with the original Les Misérables show, which is still taking place at the West End's Sondheim Theatre, the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular is a concert experience which takes place at arenas worldwide.

Just like the theatre production, the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular has been produced by Cameron Mackintosh, and it features a huge cast and orchestra made up of 110 people. Included in the cast are theatre legends Alfie Boe, Michael Ball and Bonnie Langford.

In comparison to the theatre show, audience members will be treated to a new design which has been specially crafted for larger arena venues.

Speaking of Alfie Boe, we chatted to the musical theatre legend about Les Misérables, and you can find out about all of the Les Misérables backstage secrets, too.

All of the new Les Misérables Arena Spectacular shows will take place at the 3Arena in Dublin, and we've included all of the new dates below.

29th May 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

30th May 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

31st May 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

1st June 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

3rd June 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

4th June 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

5th June 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

6th June 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

Is there a pre-sale for the new Les Misérables Arena Spectacular shows?

Yes! There are two pre-sales for the new Dublin dates, and these are the Three+ pre-sale and the Artist pre-sale. We've written the information for each one below, such as when the pre-sales start and end.

Three+ pre-sale | from Tue 21st Oct at 12pm to Wed 22nd Oct at 11am

Artist pre-sale | from Tue 21st Oct at 12pm to Wed 22nd Oct at 11am.

How to get Les Misérables Arena Spectacular UK tour tickets

The general on sale for the new Les Misérables Arena Spectacular Dublin dates will go live this Wednesday 22nd October at 12pm.

Buy Les Misérables Arena Spectacular tickets at Ticketmaster

If you're a fan of the theatre, be sure to read our best West End shows guide.

Ad

Plus, for the latest ticket releases, check out The Weeknd tickets and Luke Combs tickets.