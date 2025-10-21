❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Les Misérables Arena Spectacular announces final UK concert dates – how to get tickets
The Les Misérables Arena Spectacular UK tour kicked off in September, and further dates have been added for May and June 2026.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 21 October 2025 at 10:00 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad