Combs has also performed and collaborated with artists including Post Malone, Alex Warren and the legendary Tracy Chapman.

We've put together the ultimate guide to getting Luke Combs tickets so that you can see the country superstar live in the UK.

Jump to:

Here is a full list of dates and venues for Luke Combs's 2026 UK tour:

25th July 2026 — Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield

1st August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium

When do Luke Combs tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 17th October.

Luke Combs pre-sale tickets

There are a number of pre-sales applicable to Luke Combs's 2026 UK shows.

For the Edinburgh show, you can get access to the Luke Combs Bootleggers Pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 14th October until 9am on Friday 17th October) and the Promoter Pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 15th October until 9am on Friday 17th October).

The Spotify Pre-sale is available for the Wembley show, running from 10am on Thursday 16th October until 9am on Friday 17th October.

Luke Combs hospitality tickets

Luke Combs. Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Seeing Luke Combs live is an experience that deserves to be enjoyed in style. There's no better way to do that than by opting for hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows are high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

Buy Luke Combs hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How much are Luke Combs concert tickets?

Ticket prices haven't yet been released for Luke Combs's tour, but we'll be sure to let you know soon.

How to get Luke Combs tickets for 2026 UK tour

We're expecting demand for these shows to be high, so be sure to head online at least 20 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

