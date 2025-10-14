How to get The Weeknd tickets as pre-sale goes live for new Manchester tour date
Save Your Tears, The Weeknd has just announced another date for his 2026 UK tour?
The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shows no signs of slowing down. 2025 saw the release of his audio-visual project Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, and now the artist has announced a 2026 world tour.
After initially announcing two shows at London's Wembley Stadium, The Weeknd then revealed that he will be playing five Wembley shows in total, plus two shows in Dublin.
Now he's announced yet another date, this time in Manchester.
We've put together the ultimate guide to help you snag tickets to the The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Demand for this has been very high so far, so Good luck!
Jump to:
- The Weeknd UK tour: dates and venues
- When do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?
- The Weeknd pre-sale tickets
- The Weeknd hospitality tickets
- How to get The Weeknd tickets for additional Manchester date
The Weeknd UK tour: full list of dates and venues
Here's a full list of dates and venues for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn UK and Ireland tour:
- NEW DATE: 11th June 2026 — Manchester, Etihad Stadium
- 14th August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 15th August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 16th August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 18th August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 19th August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 22nd August 2026 — Dublin, Croke Park
- 23rd August 2026 — Dublin, Croke Park
When do The Weeknd extra Manchester date tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets for The Weeknd's Manchester show will be released at 12pm on Friday 17th October.
The Weeknd pre-sale tickets
There are also a number of pre-sales going live earlier in the week for this newly announced show. Here's a full list:
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 12pm on 14th October until 11pm on Friday 17th October)
- Artist pre-sale (from 12pm on 14th October until 11pm on Friday 17th October)
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 12pm on 16th October until 11pm on Friday 17th October)
- Nespresso pre-sale (from 12pm on 16th October until 11pm on Friday 17th October)
The Weeknd hospitality tickets
If you want to take your The Weeknd experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.
While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like The Weeknd, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.
While hospitality tickets for the new Manchester show are yet to be announced, there are still VIP tickets available for shows at Wembley Stadium.
Buy The Weeknd hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How to get The Weeknd tickets for additional Manchester date
Judging from the huge demand for the London and Dublin shows, we're sure that demand as going to be just as high for the new Manchester date. Be sure to get online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.
Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.
Buy The Weeknd tickets at Ticketmaster
