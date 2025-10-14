Now he's announced yet another date, this time in Manchester.

We've put together the ultimate guide to help you snag tickets to the The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Demand for this has been very high so far, so Good luck!

If you're a fan of live entertainment, here are the best live sporting events in 2025.

Jump to:

Here's a full list of dates and venues for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn UK and Ireland tour:

General sale tickets for The Weeknd's Manchester show will be released at 12pm on Friday 17th October.

The Weeknd pre-sale tickets

There are also a number of pre-sales going live earlier in the week for this newly announced show. Here's a full list:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 12pm on 14th October until 11pm on Friday 17th October)

Artist pre-sale (from 12pm on 14th October until 11pm on Friday 17th October)

Live Nation pre-sale (from 12pm on 16th October until 11pm on Friday 17th October)

Nespresso pre-sale (from 12pm on 16th October until 11pm on Friday 17th October)

The Weeknd hospitality tickets

If you want to take your The Weeknd experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like The Weeknd, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

While hospitality tickets for the new Manchester show are yet to be announced, there are still VIP tickets available for shows at Wembley Stadium.

Buy The Weeknd hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Judging from the huge demand for the London and Dublin shows, we're sure that demand as going to be just as high for the new Manchester date. Be sure to get online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

Buy The Weeknd tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

We've put together a list of the best UK concerts, as well as a guide to how to get cheap concert tickets.