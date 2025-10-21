It's no secret that country music has made a huge comeback recently, and Luke Combs is one of the voices at the front of this revival.

The North Carolina-born musician has been crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year twice and received a Grammy nomination for his song Ain't No Love in Oklahoma. Combs has also performed and collaborated with artists including Post Malone, Alex Warren and the legendary Tracy Chapman.

Combs announced his 2026 UK tour, with tickets going on sale on Friday 17th October and selling out instantly. Now Combs has announced new tour dates to allow fans to be in with another chance of getting their hand on tickets.

We've put together the ultimate guide to getting Combs tickets so that you can see the country superstar live in the UK.

Buy Luke Combs tickets at Ticketmaster

We've put together a list of the best UK concerts, as well as a guide to how to get cheap concert tickets.

Here's a full list of dates and venues for Luke Combs's UK tour, including the newly announced additional dates:

Both the new Edinburgh and London dates will go on general sale at 10am on Friday 24th October.



How to get Luke Combs pre-sale tickets?

Luke Combs Douglas Mason/Getty Images

For the Edinburgh show, you can get access to the Combs Bootleggers Pre-sale and the Promoter Pre-sale. Plus, there's a Spotify Pre-sale available for the Wembley show.

The Luke Combs Bootleggers Pre-sale is live now and will run until 9am on Friday 24th October.

Here's a list of additional pre-sales going live later this week for the new tour dates, as well as start and end times.

Promoter Pre-sale | from 10am on Wednesday 22nd Oct until 9am on Friday 24th Oct

Spotify Pre-sale | from 10am on Thursday 23rd Oct until 9am on Friday 17th Oct



Are there Luke Combs hospitality tickets?

Seeing Luke Combs live is an experience that deserves to be enjoyed in style. There's no better way to do that than by opting for hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive (these ones setting you back from £329), they're often a great option for shows are high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

At the time of writing, Seat Unique has pages for the London and Edinburgh shows.

Buy Luke Combs hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Luke Combs tickets for 2026 UK tour

Judging from the huge demand for the London and Dublin shows, we're sure that demand as going to be just as high for the new London and Edinburgh dates. Be sure to get online at least 20-minutes before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.



