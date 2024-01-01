  1. Home
Broadchurch is an award-winning crime mystery drama created by the current Doctor Who showrunner, Chris Chibnall.

The show follows the story of a small coastal town in England in the immediate aftermath of the death of an 11 year-old boy, Danny Latimer.

Starring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and David Tennant as the lead police officers in the investigation, the show has a huge ensemble cast of famous names including Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Arthur Darvill, Eve Myles and many more...

The show has three series, the first of which broadcast on ITV in 2013. All three series of the show are available to watch in their entirety on BritBox.

