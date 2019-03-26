“This might get me an advertising contract,” Tennant quipped as he cracked open the bottle, and while he had a mixed response to what was inside – “it’s not as bad as it sounded,” he noted – it certainly seemed to fill him with beans by the time the panel ended, with the Scottish actor bounding off stage to the strains of the Proclaimers.

Now, your soul fully realised by watching David Tennant dance a bit as he left a stage, you can live your life – but there’s a cost. Each hour will take you a step further away from that happy eight seconds of Twitter video dancing, into an inevitable trough of life that may remain unpunctuated by gyrating former Broadchurch stars for the rest of your days.

Was it truly better to live in the anticipation of David Tennant slightly dancing, with the possibility always hanging over you, kept out of reach like a modern Tantalus? Or to have drank at the well of Tenth Doctor shenanigans, only to know you may never taste that sweet water again?

More like this

Advertisement

You only have the rest of your life to work it out.