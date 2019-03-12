David Tennant has his say on the final season of Jessica Jones
Have we seen the last of David Tennant's villainous Kilgrave?
David Tennant has confirmed that Kilgrave will not appear in season three of Marvel's Jessica Jones.
It had been rumoured that the actor, who played the Netflix show's villain in the first two seasons, would return for the third and final season of Jessica Jones.
Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg added fuel to the fire when she replied to a fan's tweet (“Goodbye again, Kilgrave") with the words: "Not quite yet!”
But Tennant told Entertainment Weekly that he won't be appearing in season three.
The Good Omens star also argued that the superhero drama, which stars Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, has not been "cancelled" so much as come to a natural end.
"I don’t really regard it as a cancellation so much as something having the life that it should have,” he said.
"Three seasons of that story is great. Rather than thinking of it as something that was cancelled, I think of it as something that had three seasons that will live in the memory."
An air date for Jessica Jones season three has yet to be confirmed by Netflix