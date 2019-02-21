Jessica Jones showrunner hints David Tennant might return for final series
Goodbye Kilgrave? Perhaps not quite yet...
Is David Tennant's Kilgrave about to reappear in the third and final season of Jessica Jones?
A comment from showrunner Melissa Rosenberg has got us wondering whether Jessica's evil tormentor is going to put in another appearance when season three arrives on Netflix, perhaps returning from the dead in a flashback or hallucination.
Replying to a fan who was upset about the show's cancellation, tweeting "Goodbye again, Kilgrave," Rosenberg had three tantalising words: "Not quite yet!"
Tennant surprised fans by returning to the role of Kilgrave for a few key moments in season two, with Jessica experiencing hallucinations of her old enemy even after his death.
And it seems fitting that we may not have seen the last of him...
Jessica Jones season three is expected to arrive on Netflix later in 2019