Replying to a fan who was upset about the show's cancellation, tweeting "Goodbye again, Kilgrave," Rosenberg had three tantalising words: "Not quite yet!"

Tennant surprised fans by returning to the role of Kilgrave for a few key moments in season two, with Jessica experiencing hallucinations of her old enemy even after his death.

And it seems fitting that we may not have seen the last of him...

Jessica Jones season three is expected to arrive on Netflix later in 2019