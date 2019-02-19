The cancellations mark the end of a five-year partnership between Disney and Netflix and coincide with the launch of Disney+ – a dedicated streaming service from Marvel's parent company.

The new platform is set to release a range of shows starring Marvel characters, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as god of mischief Loki in a new TV series.

A spokesperson for Netflix said to Deadline, “We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

The second season of Daredevil spin-off The Punisher was released on Netflix in January.

Jon Bernthal, who led the cast as the rebellious Frank Castle, paid tribute to the show’s fans and for those who helped him in the role.

“It has been an honour to walk in his boots,” Bernthal wrote on Instagram. “I’m endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to. Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me.”

Meanwhile, the hotly-anticipated third series of Jessica Jones is still expected to air on Netflix later this year.

Krysten Ritter, who stars as the eponymous anti-heroine, wrote on social media, “It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have the best fans.”

In a statement on Twitter, Marvel TV, led by Jeph Loeb, said, “Together we were thrilled by stories of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and even the Punisher joined in!

“They said it couldn’t be done. But Marvel assembled amazing teams to write, produce, direct, edit, and score 13 seasons and 161 one-hour episodes.

“We loved each and every minute of it.”

The statement also seemed to suggest that the cancelled series’ may be revived elsewhere, teasing, “Our network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that.

“As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’ To be continued…!”

Marvel was not the only victim in Netflix's mass cancellations, with Friends from College – which starred Keegan Michael Key and Cobie Smulders – also axed after two series.

Showrunner Nick Stoller announced the news on social media, writing, "Friends from College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day!”

The Punisher is available to stream on Netflix

The third series of Jessica Jones airs on Netflix later this year