But even though his crime-fighting bullet-proof former convict has been retired after two seasons, Colter has something more important to share with the world: a newborn daughter.

"As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my 2nd daughter. Born this week. A lot of great memories. Time to make more," he wrote, alongside a sweet photo of him pointing to the baby girl.

He added: "Always forward, forward always."

Netflix pulled the plug on Luke Cage just one week after axing its stablemate Iron Fist, despite a loyal fanbase and a positive reception from critics.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement.

“Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”