“Under Viacom’s ownership we have significantly increased Channel 5’s investment in original UK content and we’re delighted to bring our popular homegrown content to an even wider audience through BritBox, alongside a selection of Comedy Central’s much-loved UK programming,” said Arran Tindall, Senior Vice President, Commercial & Content Distribution, at Viacom International Media Networks.

BritBox will cost £5.99 per month, and already boasts a roster of boxset favourites from the various broadcasters' archives, including Love Island, Downton Abbey, Les Miserables, Gavin and Stacey, Broadchurch, Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, and the UK version of The Office.

Gentleman Jack (BBC Pictures)

Advertisement

As part of the deal, Channel 5 boxsets will each appear on the service once a 30 day catch-up window passes on the platform My5.