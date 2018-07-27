The show will feature the delights of ITV favourites Morgan, Susanna Reid, Ruth Langsford, Eamon Holmes, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Morgan is already a familiar face to many US viewers. He's been a judge on America's Got Talent, won Donald Trump's Celebrity Apprentice, and hosted his own talk show – Piers Morgan Live – for three years until it was cancelled after a continual drop in ratings. Since then he's remained an admirer of Trump, interviewing the President on Air Force One during his recent trip to the UK.

But it's not just GMB and This Morning which are joining Britbox.

The streaming service has also announced it'll be airing Dark Heart, the latest police drama from Unforgotten and Innocent's Chris Lang – as well as Three Girls, Bancroft and daytime show Shakespeare & Hathaway.