The coronavirus pandemic has fundamentally changed day-to-day life around the world in so many ways, with television production being one of the many industries to be seriously impacted by the illness.

At the moment, it just isn’t safe to have two or more actors performing closely next to each other, surrounded by a vast crew including camera and sound technicians, meaning that work on most TV dramas has been halted or postponed.

As a result, broadcasters may soon face a shortage of brand new content and are tackling this problem by bringing back some of their best productions from years gone by.

BBC One led the charge by airing the original series of Gavin & Stacey, while recent dramas Vienna Blood and Innocent have seen second showings on BBC Two and ITV respectively.

Now, one of the most popular British dramas of the past decade is joining the lineup as David Tennant and Olivia Colman’s Broadchurch once again returns to ITV.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Is Broadchurch a repeat on ITV?

Yes, Broadchurch will be repeated on ITV from the very beginning starting on Monday 8th June at 9pm. The series will continue every Monday from then and will be available for catch-up on ITV Hub.

The first series of Broadchurch achieved widespread acclaim, as Radio Times critics named it the best television show of 2013, while also becoming a ratings hit with roughly nine million viewers per episode.

Tim Glanfield, editor of The death of event TV has been greatly exaggerated. Broadchurch drew the nation into a collective hysteria every Monday night for eight weeks, as who killed Danny Latimer became the talking point in the press, pubs, front rooms and factories up and down the country.

“A brilliant piece of homegrown drama with an exquisite cast of actors, Broadchurch is a fantastic example of British TV at its very best.”

What is Broadchurch about?

For those of you who missed it the first time around, Broadchurch is a dark crime drama about the suspicious death of an 11-year-old boy in a small coastal town.

The series follows two police detectives as they unravel the mystery, while also exploring the impact of grief, suspicion and swarming media attention on the victim’s family.

Broadchurch cast: Who appears in the show?

The cast of Broadchurch is led by two of the biggest stars on British television, David Tennant and Olivia Colman as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller respectively.

The first series also stars Jodie Whittaker as grieving mother Beth Latimer, who would collaborate with writer Chris Chibnall several years later as the first female doctor on BBC One’s Doctor Who.

Other big names in the show’s first series include Line of Duty star Vicky McClure as a reporter for the local newspaper, Arthur Darville (Doctor Who) as a young priest, Pauline Quirke (Birds of a Feather) as a town outcast, David Bradley (Harry Potter) as a shop owner and Will Mellor (No Offence) as a man who claims to be psychic.

Will there be more Broadchurch episodes?

Don’t get your hopes up for any brand new episodes of Broadchurch, as writer-creator Chris Chibnall has said the show “absolutely” won’t be returning for another series.

The third and final season of Broadchurch aired on ITV back in April 2017.

