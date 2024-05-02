As it turns out, it's Rogue, the Regency-era story written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman and directed by Ben Chessell - and the pair explained why.

Speaking at a Q&A for the new season, Gibson said of the episode: "We had Jonathan Groff in it, for God's sake! It was incredible. Just so many things happen in that episode. It's filled with so much."

Meanwhile, Gatwa explained: "We [Ncuti and Millie] didn't film together that much. We're on separate strands."

More like this

Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) in Doctor Who. BBC

Gibson added: "It's like what best friends would do – they'd travel to the Regency era and then be like, 'I'm gonna go find a scandal!' That was my favourite episode, for sure."

Read more:

"Definitely," Gatwa concurred. "It captured the cheekiness... they both go off and have these separate scandals, which was a lot of fun!"

Rogue will come just ahead of what is expected to be a two-part finale to the season, with Davies telling RadioTimes.com recently that fans will be "screaming" at the final episode.

He said: "I have to say, we are dropping these episodes at midnight, and if ever you’re going to stay up until midnight with a bottle of cider or a box of chocolates and sit there and watch Doctor Who, I would recommend it for that one - because you will be screaming.

"Try to stay unspoilt, because it’s so hard to be unspoilt with things. Try, try, try, and you will have a whale of a time with that one."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.