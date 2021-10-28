Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood says season four will feel “a lot more grown up” than previous seasons

Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that season four is going to have “a very different feeling” to previous seasons as the show’s characters begin to grow up.

Advertisement

The Netflix star, who plays Aimee Gibbs in the hit comedy, spoke to RadioTimes.com for next week’s Big RT Interview ahead of the premiere of Mincemeat – her episode of Channel 4’s anthology series On the Edge – and teased that she’d chatted to Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn about season four.

“I actually spoke to Laurie a bit about some stories because I’m so excited, I just really wanted to know what’s going to happen with Amie next – and everyone else.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“She told me a few things and I think it’s going to be great. It’s going to be really weird because obviously, I don’t know how it’s going to be because Moordale’s gone. It’s going to be a very different feeling I think to how it has been, but probably in a good way because I think they are growing up.

“Season three felt a lot more grown up, I thought, I think it’s going to go even further in season four.”

Wood stars as Jane in Mincemeat, an episode of Channel 4’s On the Edge series, a comedy-drama about a young woman trying to cope with her controlling and over-bearing mother, played by Rosie Cavaliero.

Advertisement

For the full interview, check Aimee Lou Wood’s The Big RT Interview next week. On the Edge: Mincemeat airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Sunday 7th November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide, our guide to the best series on Netflix, or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.