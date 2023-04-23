In the photo, the pair are seen posing for the camera together, while Aldred has posted it alongside the words: "It's a love thing".

Ace star Sophie Aldred has delighted Doctor Who fans by posting a photo of herself alongside another former companion, Freema Agyeman aka Martha Jones.

Martha and Ace have never appeared on screen together as of yet, with Agyeman appearing on the series between 2007 and 2010 and Aldred first playing Ace between 1987 and 1989, before returning to the role for Jodie Whitaker's swansong as the Thirteenth Doctor, The Power of The Doctor.

Fans were quick to respond to the post to note their excitement, with one saying they were the "iconic duo I never knew I needed to see".

Another said that "if you two are going to be in the new spin-off, I cannot wait", while one more said that they were "both brilliant in the classic and new series, right up there as favourite companions".

While it seems as of now that the photo is unrelated to any Doctor Who project, with the pair both appearing at the Armageddon Expo in Wellington and in Christchurch, New Zealand, talk of potential spin-offs isn't entirely unwarranted.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has revealed that he is planning to produce new spin-off shows for the long-running series, with one focussed on UNIT, an organisation both Martha and Ace have history with, reportedly in the works.

Agyeman recently reflected on her time on Doctor Who while speaking on The Radio Times Podcast, saying that she "wouldn’t have done anything differently" and that it was "magical".

She continued: "There are moments you never forget – I can still feel it in my stomach, getting that call. I worked as an usher in the theatre, and stayed there for five months before it was [publicly] announced. I couldn’t say anything!"

